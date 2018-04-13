Syria on brink of war as U.S. threatens military action

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



We do not participate in Twitter diplomacy.” That’s what a Kremlin spokesman said yesterday after President Donald Trump tweeted that Russia should “get ready” for a U.S. missile strike on Syria in response to last week’s chemical attack in Douma. Though Trump later struck a conciliatory tone, suggesting there’s “no reason” for confrontation, the White House said a strike was still under consideration. Syrian forces were reportedly preparing for such an attack, while a senior Russian lawmaker said his country was boosting its air defenses after Russia and a Western coalition of the U.S., Britain and France butted heads at the U.N. Russia has vetoed a resolution that would have investigated chemical weapons use in Syria and responsiblity for it. Russia still denies that there was a chemical attack over the weekend in Douma and

warned U.S. envoys against an “illegal military adventure.”



