YouTube shooting woman wounds 3 before killing herself, police say

Linzi Bourhill speaks to The U.S Correspondent Adrian Brune



You Tube Shooting: At least four people were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., above. The shooter, who the police said was a woman, died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. One employee tweeted that he had “heard shots and saw people running while at my desk.” He said that he was barricaded inside a room with co-workers, but moments later tweeted that he had been safely evacuated. Footage from the scene showed people being led away from the building with their hands in the air in a single-file line



