Students are rising up against gun violence in the aftermath of the Florida shooting

Abs speaks to the US Reporter Adrian Brune



Students Rise Up Against Gun Violence: “This could be a breaking point.” So said one teenager protesting outside the White House yesterday, joined by hundreds of students and adults calling for gun control in the wake of last week’s school shooting. In response, the White House announced that President Donald Trump, normally a vocal backer of the NRA, would support strengthened background check legislation. Thousands rallied in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend to demand politicians crack down on gun access. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland — the site of last week’s massacre that left 17 dead — were the driving force, giving emotional speeches imploring lawmakers to act and promising to shame those who take money from the NRA. They also announced “March for Our Lives” rallies across the country March 24. Student activists are also planning a nationwide walkout in April to draw attention to the cause.



