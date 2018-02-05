Trump Jr. on memo: 'A little bit of sweet revenge' for Trump family

Abs, speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune



Trump Releases FBI Memo: Despite the objections of the law enforcement community, President Donald Trump on Friday released the GOP-penned House Intelligence Committee memo asserting that investigators approved a wiretap on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, based on the controversial Steele dossier commissioned as “opposition research” by the Clinton campaign. Andrew McCabe confirmed that no wiretap would have been sought from the surveillance without the Steele dossier information. Information from Page helped launch the Russiagate probe. The president took to Twitter on Saturday in a tirade, saying the memo totally vindicated him. He also claimed that the top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department politicized the "sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.” He added several links claiming that his approval rating had jumped to 49 percent.



