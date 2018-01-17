California couple arrested by Police, who kept their 13 children captive

Abs, speaks to US reporter Adrian Brune



Captive Children in California: Police found 13 siblings living in dark and putrid conditions, with some chained to beds, in a Perris, California, home on Monday. They were alerted by a 17-year-old girl — who was so emaciated police thought she was 10 — who managed to escape the house and call 911. The malnourished siblings range in age from 2 to 29 years old. While the victims recover in hospitals, their parents, David Allen Turpin, 57, an engineer, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, a homemaker, were unable to immediately provide a logical reason why their children were restrained in that manner, according to police. The couple were arrested on suspicion of torture and child endangerment and each was being held Monday night in lieu of $9-million bail.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.