Trump decries immigrants from 'shithole countries' coming to US

The US Report with Adrian Brune



Just a day after President Trump seemed open to a deal on new DACA legislation, House Republicans have proposed a sharp crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration, presenting harsh new measures on sanctuary cities and family migration. While it could swing immigration debate to the right, the proposal’s not expected to make it through the Senate. Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday balked at an immigration deal that would include protections for people from Haiti and some nations in Africa, demanding to know at a White House meeting why the US should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway, according to people with direct knowledge of the conversation. In a written statement, Raj Shah, the White House deputy press secretary, did not deny the account of the meeting on Thursday or directly address Mr. Trump’s comments. “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” Mr. Shah said. “Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”



