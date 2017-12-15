Read Doug Jones' victory speech

Abs speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune



Alabama Chooses Jones: For the first time in a quarter-century, Alabama voters on Tuesday narrowly elected a Democrat as U.S. senator. But even after President Donald Trump acknowledged his stunning defeat, former Alabama judge Roy Moore says he’s not conceding to Democrat Doug Jones and is waiting for official vote counts. Jones, a former prosecutor, prevailed 50 percent to 48 percent over Moore, who lost the advantage of the state’s deeply conservative electorate after multiple accusations of sexual assault and child molestation. Meanwhile, Alabama’s senior Sen. Richard Shelby said he and other Republicans were “relieved” at not having someone “so radioactive” in their midst.

The loss shaves the GOP’s Senate advantage to 51-49. Trump tweeted congratulations to Jones, a former attorney known for prosecuting KKK members, adding, “The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win.”



