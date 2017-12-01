Rex Tillerson appears to be on the way out

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune



Tlllerson Finally Out?: Multiple media reports claim there’s a White House plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. That would cap a turbulent year for Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil, whose tenure has been marred by public tensions with President Donald Trump and sharp criticism of how he’s run the State Department. Pompeo, meanwhile, has proven himself a loyal member of Trump’s national security team. Still, it’s unclear whether the president has approved the plan, reportedly assembled by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.







Better Figure it Out, Korea to USA — Missile Coming: In its first missile test since September, Pyongyang claims to have fired a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that could strike anywhere in the United States. The missile reportedly flew higher and longer than previous attempts. Tensions have spiked between Washington and Pyongyang after Trump, who officially designated North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism a week ago, promised to “handle” the situation. Nonetheless, the UN Security Council met on Wednesday to discuss the crisis and the US has asked the Security Council to call on all nations to cut all ties with North Korea, severing diplomatic relations, enforce UN sanctions, and limit military, scientific, technical or commercial cooperation.



