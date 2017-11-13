Trump backs intel agencies after raising doubts over Russian meddling

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune



The U.S. had originally scrapped the idea that President Donald Trump would meet formally with Russian President Vladimir Putin this upcoming week during a summit in Vietnam, but Trump re-emerged in Da-Nang over the weekend having spoken to Putin three times on the sidelines of summit and irked that his promised thaw with Russia has been slowed by investigations into Moscow's 2016 election meddling. Trump told reporters that he had spoken with Putin again over the allegations and that the Russian president again denied any involvement. "He said he didn't meddle... You can only ask so many times," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew from Da Nang to Hanoi. "Every time he sees me, he says, 'I didn't do that,' " Trump said. "And I believe, I really believe, that when he tells me that, he means it.” On Sunday, he walked back his initial remarks, saying he believed in the agencies



