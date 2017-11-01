8 dead after truck plows into people in New York City in 'cowardly act of terror': Mayor

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune



New York Terrorist Attack: Eight people were killed and a dozen more were injured yesterday when a driver in a rented pick-up truck deliberately drove down a West Side bike path in lower Manhattan before crashing into a school bus. City officials labeled the attack as terrorist — the deadliest in New York City since 9/11. The motorist, 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, departed the truck at the crash scene, shouted "Allahu Akbar” and fired a pellet gun before a police officer on patrol in the area returned fire, hitting the suspect in the abdomen. The incident took place in the Tribeca neighborhood, less than a mile from the World Trade Center, site of the terror attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Law enforcement sources said Saipov, who entered the U.S. in 2010, left a note in the truck claiming he committed the attack for the Islamic State, though it is not known whether he was imitating other ISIS-inspired road attacks in Europe or had received a directive from the group. While police rushed the wounded suspect to Bellevue Hospital, six of the victims — all men — were pronounced dead at the scene and two more died later, said Police Commissioner James O’Neill.



