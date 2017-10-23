Go home, Tillerson tells Iranian-backed militias in Iraq

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune



Rex Tillerson On the Road Again: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday it was time for Iranian-backed militias and their Iranian advisers who helped Iraq defeat Islamic State to “go home”, after a rare joint meeting with the leaders of Iraq and Saudi Arabia. The United States is concerned that Iran, a Shi‘ite regional power, will take advantage of gains against IS in Iraq and Syria, something Sunni Arab rivals such as Riyadh also oppose. A new joint ministerial-level body between Iraq and Saudi Arabia will coordinate rebuilding Iraqi territory wrested from IS. Tillerson will spend the rest of the week visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, India and Switzerland with a broad agenda that includes the conflict in Yemen and the Qatar crisis.



