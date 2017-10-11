Turkish PM Urges Resolution to Visa Dispute with US

Fires in California: Mother Nature has been sending powerful messages to the States about Climate Change. Strong winds in Northern California have been fueling the flames of 14 fires raging in the counties north of San Francisco, prompting mass evacuations. They quickly consumed swaths of the state’s verdant wine country, leaving at least 10 dead and 1,500 homes and businesses destroyed. Wildfires aren’t uncommon during California’s dry season, but the number, speed and strength of explosive fire has made the most destructive fire seasons in California history. Gov. Jerry Brown has declared emergencies in seven counties and firefighters continue to risk life and limb to extinguish the blazes.



Draining Trump’s Swamp: Despite promises to “drain the swamp,” Republicans in Washington have seen a number of personal fiscal scandals, from insider trading to campaign-funded transport start to drown the lowlands of the Potomac. After secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price resigned two weeks ago for spending nearly $1 million in taxpayer money for private planes, There have been at least four Cabinet secretaries come under fire for their use of charter or military flights. Treasury department head Steven Mnuchin’s used of a private jet in August, and requested a military plane to take him and his wife on their European honeymoon. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt private flights have cost taxpayers more than $58,000. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has been taking chartered planes owned by oil-and-gas executives, and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin combined personal travel in Europe with an official trip, all paid for with taxpayer money. Democrats are pressing the point, hoping next year’s election will see frustrated voters push back on the GOP. Trump’s approval rating is down to 47 percent from the 55 percent of suburban voters who approved of President Trump’s performance when he first took



