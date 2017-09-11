What we know so far about Hurricane Irma

Guest: The US report with Adrian Brune



Hurricane Irma: “Leave now.” Gov. Rick Scott was clear in his directive to the 5.6 million Floridians he ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Irma, which Scott said was “way bigger” than the state’s worst, 1992’s Hurricane Andrew. Irma’s fierce eye made its second landfall yesterday, as the full intensity of the storm began battering the state’s Gulf Coast. Irma had earlier Sunday made landfall on the lower Florida Keys before beginning its blanketing of state’s western coastline. Irma hit Cuba on Saturday as a Category 5 storm with 160 mph winds, but has since been downgraded to a Category 3. Nevertheless, once the hurricane blows through, water is historically the big killer in these hurricanes, and forecasters will be worried about death by drowning in the storm surge.



