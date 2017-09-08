Hurricane Irma leaves 11 dead as it tears through Caribbean

Guest: The US report with Adrian Brune





2. Russians Facebook Purchase: Facebook says a Russian operation purchased $100,000 worth of ads over the past two years promoting divisive political and social issues, but without openly backing a specific candidate. The social network — criticized for its role in spreading misinformation during the 2016 campaign — reportedly told congressional investigators yesterday that they traced the ads to a “troll farm” peddling pro-Kremlin propaganda. It’s a potentially troubling discovery, especially amid official probes into Russia’s election interference and alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.



3. Seoul Deploys US Missile Defense: “The situation is very grave.” So said South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who believes Pyongyang will launch another intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday — less than a week after its most recent nuclear test. Amid protests that left dozens of demonstrators injured, the U.S. military completed the roll-out of its controversial THAAD missile defense system about 185 miles north of Seoul. Meanwhile, China has voiced support for tougher U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang, while also keeping the possibility of dialogue on the table.



4. Las Vegas Police Roughed up NFL player: He has the right to not remain silent. The Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, has accused police in Las Vegas of “abusive conduct” after he says he was violently detained and threatened by officers while leaving last month’s McGregor-Mayweather boxing match. Bennett underscored the broader racial tensions between police and African-Americans, saying he was harassed for being “a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement fully supporting Bennett, while the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they’re investigating the incident.



