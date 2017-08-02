The impact of new property valuations affecting the poor. Rates, water & electricity costs

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Music with CHANÉ
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
CHANÉ - Music Artist
125
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
The reality of the booze ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trudie Broekmann - Consumer Law Expert
125
Today at 15:40
Kataz moved to a rehabilitation centre in Limpopo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaco Pieterse - SPCA Chief Inspector
125
Today at 15:50
The Bakkie that South Africans love most?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
125
Today at 16:05
Daily Maverick: Using ivermectin for Covid-19: what to do when caution and crisis clash?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27
125
Today at 16:20
Minister Nathi Mthethwa - Tweet re state of theatre in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlene le Roux - Artscape
125
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Audi Q3 Sportback
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
125
Today at 17:05
The great school reopening debate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Haroon Saloojee - Professor of Child Health at Wits Univesity
125
Today at 17:20
Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
125
Today at 17:45
Open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa from the SA wine industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Ndlovu - Chair of the Cape Wine Auction Trust
125
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 18:49
The annual Flux T.R.E.N.D.S pillars
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
125
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
125
