Zuma's night of the long knives

Guest: Phumlani Majozi Non Executive director at the Free Market Foundation, senior principal business analyst at IQ Business, as well as a political & economic commentator.
Guest : Mandla Mthembu | Chairman at National Alliance for Independent Schools Association
Independent schools are likely to resume schooling this week despite the
Department of Basic Education confirming the postponement of public schools opening to
15 February. The statement by DBE Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule included that private
schools that have already reopened would be persuaded with the assistance of the
National Alliance for Independent Schools Association to follow the new protocols.
Mandla Mthembu is the chairman of the National Alliance for Independent Schools
Association.
Guest : Moses Ssentongo | President General at Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa - COUSA
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office with 58.6
percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival Bobi Wine who trailed with
34.8 percent, the electoral commission announced on Saturday.
Moses Ssentongo is one of the many Uganda nationals living outside of their home
country. He is president of the Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa.
More information: Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa (COUSA) is an umbrella
body for all Ugandan associations, communities and groupings across Southern Africa in
countries including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Swaziland
Guest : Hester van der Merwe | Certified Financial Planner at Ultima Financial Planners
Whether you are a buyer hoping to substantial bargain or a home owner you
who has fallen into some financial peril, doing research is vital when looking at a distressed
property. Most banks regard a property as being “in distress” after three missed mortgage
payments in a row. There are many different parties involved in the selling of distressed
properties and the situation can pan out in a few different ways.
Hester van der Merwe is a certified financial planner at Ultima Financial Planners
Guest : Andile Ndlovu | Podcast creator at Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu
"Remember when..." is a new podcast that narrates a walk down memory
lane. In each episode, host Andile Ndlovu’s revisits different cultural phenomena from
Penny Heyns winning gold at the 1996 Olympics to a controversial and very popular TV
series Yizo Yizo that aired between 1999 and 2004. The show is a satisfying deep dive into
South African popular culture sprinkled with nostalgia.
Guest : Paul Colditz | CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
The National Coronavirus Command Council wants the reopening of schools
to be postponed by two weeks. Public schools are supposed to open on the 27 January.
The NCCC would like to push out to the 15 February, in anticipation that the second wave
of conoid-19 infections would have started to decline.
Paul Colditz is the CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African schools.
Guest : Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Worried about having made a fitness New Years Resolutions you may not stick to? Your
favourite Fitness Enthusiast has a different take to pace you towards your goals. Tune in
for perfect, bite-sized fitness wisdom you can't miss, with Liezel van der Westhuizen this
Guest : Zaynab Mohamed | Political Analyst at Nkc
African Economics
OMNY: General elections will be held in Uganda today, 14 January 2021, to elect the President
and the Parliament. Current president and septuagenarian Yoweri Musveni has won very election
since his first in 1996. Museveni is facing a formidable challenge from Robert Kyagulanyi, a singer-
turned-politician better known by the stage name Bobi Wine. Days leading to the elections have been
marred by violence and a clampdown on social media.
Zaynab Mohamed is a Political Analyst at NKC African Economics
Guest : Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
The US House of Representatives will vote today to impeach President
Trump a second time. Democrats are charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his
role in last week’s deadly Capitol attack. The riot last Wednesday happened after Mr Trump told supporters at a rally in Washington DC to "fight like hell" against the result of November's election. Brooks Spector is a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick.
Guest: Lerato Radebe Ntsimane | Lactation Consultant and National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa(ADSA)
A recent study shows that global commercial milk formula sales are booming, particularly
in many highly-populated countries, including the Middle East, north Africa, eastern
Europe, central Asia, and parts of Latin America . Between 2005 and 2019, world milk
formula sales more than doubled from 3.5kg to 7.4kg per child. Total sales grew from 1
million tonnes to 2.1 million tonnes.
While mothers are still strongly advised by WHO to breastfeed from the first hour of life
until six months of age. Lerato Radebe Ntsimane is a lactation consultant and the national
spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) will look at whether
a increase sale of formula really matters for the health of baby and mother
Guest : Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association
The Department of Transport has clarified that the extension of the validity of all learners
licenses, driving license cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits until
31st of August 2021, did not include vehicle licenses or license disks.
AA spokesperson, Layton Beard, joins Early Breakfast to discuss the impact an extension of car
license disk and the subsequent loss in revenue will have on municipalities.