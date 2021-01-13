Should there be an extension on vehicle license renewals as well?

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up

Ground Up: Here’s how to fight anti-vaccine propaganda

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Sue Harrison - .Deputy Vice Chancellor at UCT

Covid-19 and the delay to university starting: UCT

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Kate Thompson-Davy - Tech writer and editor

Using public wifi services - is it safe?

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council

Charles Parry on the continuation of the booze ban under level 3

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation

Greg Mills: The Careless State: Using ‘easy money’ to retain power, pursue vanity projects and cushion the elite

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Lesley Stones - Travel And Leisure Writer at Business Day Christy Loedolff - Owner of Liberty Books in Grabouw

Lesley Stones: The curious incident of the second-hand bookshop in lockdown

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls of "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Sean O'Connor - Director at Mindful Drinking SA

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Anoj Singh at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.

Today at 19:08

SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

