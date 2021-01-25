Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Can an employer vaccinate staff by force?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Danie Pretorius - Director at Fluxmans
Today at 19:08
How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dominique Collett - Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: This is Not Propaganda by Peter Pomerantsev’s
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andile Gaelisiwe - Media Personality
Today at 19:48
Other People's Money - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Property: If you can, why you should invest in property this year

Property: If you can, why you should invest in property this year

25 January 2021 5:04 AM

Low interest rates, subdued property prices, and plenty of stock available,

are the makings of 2021 being the best property investment climate in fifty years. Adding

to that, Craig Mott is the Cape Town regional sales manager at Rawson Property Group,

says leverage, low risk and excellent growth prospect are reasons why you should take the

leap into property this year.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Stefan Veldsman | Farmer at AgriManzi

25 January 2021 6:03 AM

Is South Africa is in the midst of a ginger shortage, prices for the popular root

have certainly more than doubled. Before covid-19, it was retailing at around R70 per

kilogram, now it is around R400. AgriManzi farmer, Stefan Veldsman talks about what

affect this surge in demand has had on its growers.

Right2Know, Political Party Funding Act is long overdue

25 January 2021 5:25 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that the Political Party

Funding Act will come into effect from 1 April.The Act regulates public and private funding

of political parties. And will require parties to disclose donations and their donors to the

Independent Electoral Commission.

Thami Nkosi is Right2Know's Advocacy Organiser

Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns

22 January 2021 6:11 AM

Swallows FC and Mamelodi Sundowns met on Saturday for the top of the

table clash. Despite this being their first season in the DStv Premiership, The Birds already

looks capable of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

Vuyani Joni is the Editor at Soccer Laduma

Ways to make safety part of your fitness and training

22 January 2021 5:08 AM

Safety in lifestyle, should be foremost in many people's minds during this time; And your

favorite Fitness Enthusiast is talking safety in so many important contexts: safety and

Covid-19, fitness, health, as well as even safety when training.

Should Families of COVID-19 victims be allowed to view the body before burial?

21 January 2021 6:06 AM

Guest : Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana | General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

Funerals continue to be among the major super-spreader events of the

coronavirus. While limited to 50 people attending, some Eastern Cape villages are believed to have as many as 10 funeral services in a week. Making the chances of contracting the virus are much higher. However it has also emerged that a number of families have buried wrong bodies after a mix-up at funeral parlours. Now traditionalists, Contrelsa, want a review of COVID-19 regulations to accommodate families who want to view bodies. Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana is the Contralesa Eastern Cape provincial chairperson.

Ramaphosa signs in new law that ends time limit to prosecute sexual offences

21 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest : Bronwyn Pithey | Advocate at Women's Legal Centre

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into a law a new bill. The Prescription

in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Bill lifts the prescription

that after a particular period of time a victim cannot institute a civil claim or a criminal

prosecution.

Previously, certain sexual offences were prescribed, which meant alleged perpetrators

could not be prosecuted after 20 years from the time the alleged offence occurred. Now

all sexual offences will be excluded from the 20-year time limit.

Bronwin Pithey is an advocate at the Women's Legal Centre.

Data from Gauteng Department of Health’s Mpilo database shows that 56% of positive COVID-19 cases are women but only 50% of the population are women

21 January 2021 5:07 AM

Guest :Dr Alexandra Parker is the researcher of urban and cultural studies at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory.

To understand some of the drivers for the higher rates of female cases, Gauteng City-

Region Observatory used their Quality of Life V (GCRO, 2017/18) survey data. Based on

its March 2020 COVID-19 vulnerability indices they examined risk factors related to

COVID-19 and lockdown conditions and their ramifications.

Inter-ministerial committee on vaccines and the task that lies ahead

20 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Dr. Aslam Dasoo | Convenor of the progressive Health Forum

President Ramaphosa has established an inter-ministerial committee to

oversee the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. The committee, chaired by

Deputy President David Mabuza, will be tasked with helping the government to cooperate

more effectively to ensure the whole process of the distribution of vaccination is

streamlined.

 

 

 

Finance: Back-to-school hacks

20 January 2021 5:06 AM

Guest : Vicki Sleet | Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za and cofounder of Luckybird content agency at ...

Don't fret if you put off shopping for back-to-school supplies after the

announcement that schools re-open two weeks later than planned. Use this extra time to

prepare and insure you tick off all the items on your child's stationery list. Mom

and blogger, Vicki Sleet, has some budget-friendly hacks for all parents prepping for the

new schooling year.

