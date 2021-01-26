Today at 07:20 How the alcohol ban is effecting small beer breweries Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW:Help bury little Anothando Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Clare de Beer

125 125

Today at 08:21 How has lockdown impacted relationships in SA? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Stephanie Sieberhagen

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 10:08 How to recover after defaulting on your bond and other debt repayments due to Covid 19 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Pravin Subramoney - Head Of Pricing And Credit at Fnb Home Loans

125 125

Today at 10:33 The Business of creative Entrepreneurship for Creative Woman Entrepreneurs-Open for Applications Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town

125 125

Today at 11:05 Profile: Small business owner of Fatsaks bean bags and how the City of cape Town helps create opprutunities for SME's Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

Ryan Buda

125 125

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB-Louise Albertyn talks about emerging research painting an alarming picture of how COVID-19 and the various stages of lockdown have impacted South African children in 2020 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Louise Albertyn

125 125

Today at 11:32 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

125 125

Today at 11:45 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry-Continued Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:50 Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125