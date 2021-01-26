Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
How the alcohol ban is effecting small beer breweries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW:Help bury little Anothando
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clare de Beer
Today at 08:21
How has lockdown impacted relationships in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Stephanie Sieberhagen
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
How to recover after defaulting on your bond and other debt repayments due to Covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pravin Subramoney - Head Of Pricing And Credit at Fnb Home Loans
Today at 10:33
The Business of creative Entrepreneurship for Creative Woman Entrepreneurs-Open for Applications
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Profile: Small business owner of Fatsaks bean bags and how the City of cape Town helps create opprutunities for SME's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Ryan Buda
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Louise Albertyn talks about emerging research painting an alarming picture of how COVID-19 and the various stages of lockdown have impacted South African children in 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Louise Albertyn
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry-Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Latest Local
Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties. 26 January 2021 7:08 AM
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
'Govt's centralised vaccine plan has South Africans feeling left in the dark' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says the South African government has not been transparent enough about its Covid-19 vaccine stra... 25 January 2021 5:46 PM
View all Local
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says... 25 January 2021 7:11 PM
SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open Parliamentary defence committee chair Cyril Xaba says the auditor-general and Defence Dept reports will come before the committee. 25 January 2021 1:17 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast. 25 January 2021 11:15 AM
View all Politics
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher. 25 January 2021 10:06 AM
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town. 25 January 2021 6:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Travel&amp;Tourism: Robben Island V-day wedding ceremony cancelled this year

Travel&amp;Tourism: Robben Island V-day wedding ceremony cancelled this year

26 January 2021 5:01 AM

Guest :Melany Kühn | Spokesperson for Robben Island Museum

The mass wedding ceremony on Robben Island has been the highlight of every
Valentine's Day for the past 20 years.Unfortunately this year's ceremony has been cancelled. The
Department of Home Affairs has  put a temporary suspension on applications for IDs, passports and
marriage services due to an increasing number of staffers testing positive for COVID-19 - this includes
the heart warming exchange of vows on February 14th.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Saccawu on new employment requirements for restaurant industry

26 January 2021 6:05 AM

Guest : Mike Sikani | Spokesperson at South African
Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union
(Saccawu)

The restaurant industry faces a costly set of new rules for staff pay, which includes mandatory wagehikes, December bonuses, weekly payments to staff for cleaning their uniforms etc. This is part of a
collective agreement  by the newly formed Bargaining Council for the Fast Food, Restaurant, Catering
and Allied Trades. An urgent interdict has been launched against new employment requirements. For
a restaurant worker's perspective, Mike Sikani is the spokesperson of South African Commercial,
Catering and Allied Workers Union.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

schools

26 January 2021 5:38 AM

Guest :Anton Van Der Bijl | Head of the Labour Legal
Department at Solidarity at Solidarity (Trade Union)

Solidarity is challenging a Department of Basic Education directive that independent
schools must remain closed until 1 February. According to the trade union the department has no say
on when these schools open or close. It has insisted that government amend the directives and
publish such in the Government Gazette failing which it proceed to the court.   
Anton van der Bijl is the head of labour law services at Solidarity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stefan Veldsman | Farmer at AgriManzi

25 January 2021 6:03 AM

Is South Africa is in the midst of a ginger shortage, prices for the popular root

have certainly more than doubled. Before covid-19, it was retailing at around R70 per

kilogram, now it is around R400. AgriManzi farmer, Stefan Veldsman talks about what

affect this surge in demand has had on its growers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Right2Know, Political Party Funding Act is long overdue

25 January 2021 5:25 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that the Political Party

Funding Act will come into effect from 1 April.The Act regulates public and private funding

of political parties. And will require parties to disclose donations and their donors to the

Independent Electoral Commission.

Thami Nkosi is Right2Know's Advocacy Organiser

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: If you can, why you should invest in property this year

25 January 2021 5:04 AM

Low interest rates, subdued property prices, and plenty of stock available,

are the makings of 2021 being the best property investment climate in fifty years. Adding

to that, Craig Mott is the Cape Town regional sales manager at Rawson Property Group,

says leverage, low risk and excellent growth prospect are reasons why you should take the

leap into property this year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns

22 January 2021 6:11 AM

Swallows FC and Mamelodi Sundowns met on Saturday for the top of the

table clash. Despite this being their first season in the DStv Premiership, The Birds already

looks capable of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

Vuyani Joni is the Editor at Soccer Laduma

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ways to make safety part of your fitness and training

22 January 2021 5:08 AM

Safety in lifestyle, should be foremost in many people's minds during this time; And your

favorite Fitness Enthusiast is talking safety in so many important contexts: safety and

Covid-19, fitness, health, as well as even safety when training.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should Families of COVID-19 victims be allowed to view the body before burial?

21 January 2021 6:06 AM

Guest : Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana | General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

Funerals continue to be among the major super-spreader events of the

coronavirus. While limited to 50 people attending, some Eastern Cape villages are believed to have as many as 10 funeral services in a week. Making the chances of contracting the virus are much higher. However it has also emerged that a number of families have buried wrong bodies after a mix-up at funeral parlours. Now traditionalists, Contrelsa, want a review of COVID-19 regulations to accommodate families who want to view bodies. Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana is the Contralesa Eastern Cape provincial chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa signs in new law that ends time limit to prosecute sexual offences

21 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest : Bronwyn Pithey | Advocate at Women's Legal Centre

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into a law a new bill. The Prescription

in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Bill lifts the prescription

that after a particular period of time a victim cannot institute a civil claim or a criminal

prosecution.

Previously, certain sexual offences were prescribed, which meant alleged perpetrators

could not be prosecuted after 20 years from the time the alleged offence occurred. Now

all sexual offences will be excluded from the 20-year time limit.

Bronwin Pithey is an advocate at the Women's Legal Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

Business Opinion Politics Local

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Maimane explains why his One SA Movement is backing independent candidates

26 January 2021 7:16 AM

Maskless Mpumalanga premier pays fine, vows to create awareness campaign

26 January 2021 6:49 AM

Pfizer or Sinopharm? 'Vaccine diplomacy' in Middle East

26 January 2021 6:23 AM

