Solidarity questions DBE's directive that independent schools remain closed

Guest :Anton Van Der Bijl | Head of the Labour Legal
Department at Solidarity at Solidarity (Trade Union)
Solidarity is challenging a Department of Basic Education directive that independent
schools must remain closed until 1 February. According to the trade union the department has no say
on when these schools open or close. It has insisted that government amend the directives and
publish such in the Government Gazette failing which it proceed to the court.
Anton van der Bijl is the head of labour law services at Solidarity.
Guest : Mike Sikani | Spokesperson at South African
Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union
(Saccawu)
The restaurant industry faces a costly set of new rules for staff pay, which includes mandatory wagehikes, December bonuses, weekly payments to staff for cleaning their uniforms etc. This is part of a
collective agreement by the newly formed Bargaining Council for the Fast Food, Restaurant, Catering
and Allied Trades. An urgent interdict has been launched against new employment requirements. For
a restaurant worker's perspective, Mike Sikani is the spokesperson of South African Commercial,
Catering and Allied Workers Union.
Guest :Melany Kühn | Spokesperson for Robben Island Museum
The mass wedding ceremony on Robben Island has been the highlight of every
Valentine's Day for the past 20 years.Unfortunately this year's ceremony has been cancelled. The
Department of Home Affairs has put a temporary suspension on applications for IDs, passports and
marriage services due to an increasing number of staffers testing positive for COVID-19 - this includes
the heart warming exchange of vows on February 14th.
Is South Africa is in the midst of a ginger shortage, prices for the popular root
have certainly more than doubled. Before covid-19, it was retailing at around R70 per
kilogram, now it is around R400. AgriManzi farmer, Stefan Veldsman talks about what
affect this surge in demand has had on its growers.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that the Political Party
Funding Act will come into effect from 1 April.The Act regulates public and private funding
of political parties. And will require parties to disclose donations and their donors to the
Independent Electoral Commission.
Thami Nkosi is Right2Know's Advocacy Organiser
Low interest rates, subdued property prices, and plenty of stock available,
are the makings of 2021 being the best property investment climate in fifty years. Adding
to that, Craig Mott is the Cape Town regional sales manager at Rawson Property Group,
says leverage, low risk and excellent growth prospect are reasons why you should take the
leap into property this year.
Swallows FC and Mamelodi Sundowns met on Saturday for the top of the
table clash. Despite this being their first season in the DStv Premiership, The Birds already
looks capable of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.
Vuyani Joni is the Editor at Soccer Laduma
Safety in lifestyle, should be foremost in many people's minds during this time; And your
favorite Fitness Enthusiast is talking safety in so many important contexts: safety and
Covid-19, fitness, health, as well as even safety when training.
Guest : Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana | General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
Funerals continue to be among the major super-spreader events of the
coronavirus. While limited to 50 people attending, some Eastern Cape villages are believed to have as many as 10 funeral services in a week. Making the chances of contracting the virus are much higher. However it has also emerged that a number of families have buried wrong bodies after a mix-up at funeral parlours. Now traditionalists, Contrelsa, want a review of COVID-19 regulations to accommodate families who want to view bodies. Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana is the Contralesa Eastern Cape provincial chairperson.
Guest : Bronwyn Pithey | Advocate at Women's Legal Centre
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into a law a new bill. The Prescription
in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Bill lifts the prescription
that after a particular period of time a victim cannot institute a civil claim or a criminal
prosecution.
Previously, certain sexual offences were prescribed, which meant alleged perpetrators
could not be prosecuted after 20 years from the time the alleged offence occurred. Now
all sexual offences will be excluded from the 20-year time limit.
Bronwin Pithey is an advocate at the Women's Legal Centre.