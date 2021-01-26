Solidarity questions DBE's directive that independent schools remain closed

Guest :Anton Van Der Bijl | Head of the Labour Legal

Department at Solidarity at Solidarity (Trade Union)



Solidarity is challenging a Department of Basic Education directive that independent

schools must remain closed until 1 February. According to the trade union the department has no say

on when these schools open or close. It has insisted that government amend the directives and

publish such in the Government Gazette failing which it proceed to the court.

