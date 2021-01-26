Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Security Agency's own "rogue unit"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hennie van Vuuren - Director of Open Secrets
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SANEF calls for investigation into SSA funding ANA media agency
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:33
SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Davos meeting with theme, "The Great Reset"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Saccawu on new employment requirements for restaurant industry

Saccawu on new employment requirements for restaurant industry

26 January 2021 6:05 AM

Guest : Mike Sikani | Spokesperson at South African
Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union
(Saccawu)

The restaurant industry faces a costly set of new rules for staff pay, which includes mandatory wagehikes, December bonuses, weekly payments to staff for cleaning their uniforms etc. This is part of a
collective agreement  by the newly formed Bargaining Council for the Fast Food, Restaurant, Catering
and Allied Trades. An urgent interdict has been launched against new employment requirements. For
a restaurant worker's perspective, Mike Sikani is the spokesperson of South African Commercial,
Catering and Allied Workers Union.

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Ivermectin given the green light for controlled compassionate use

28 January 2021 6:18 AM

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced it will allow a controlled compassionate use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19. Dr Nathi Mdladla,associate professor and chief of ICU at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Sefako Makgatho University,has argued a drug like ivermectin could be used for the management of Covid-19 patients for the benefit of its many phases of proven efficacy: Prophylaxis, reduce the need for hospital admissions and reduce hospital stays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Do fabric masks provide sufficient protection from new variants?

28 January 2021 5:10 AM

Are all mask made equal? When it comes to the newer more contagious Covid-19 variant, like the South African 501Y.V2 variant, there are arguments that certain homemade and fabric masks do not offer sufficient protection. In fact, France as issued a decree banning these masks from being worn in public. 
Ian Sanne, infectious disease specialist and CEO of Right To Care expands on whether it is
necessary to give these masks the toss.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How much sanitising, defogging and deep cleaning does R431 mill get you?

27 January 2021 6:08 AM

The Gauteng Government Expenditure report has revealed that the Department of Education has spent a total of R431 274 959.17 sanitising schools between June and August of last year. A total of 2 207 schools and 38 administration buildings.             Nathalie Leblond,spokesperson for Rentokil Initial, discusses just how much desanitizing more than R431m will afford you.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

After Storm Eloise: The devastation left behind in Collins Chabane Municipality

27 January 2021 5:27 AM

Tropical storm Eloise has left devastation in it wake, affected areas include in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Kwazulu-Natal and neighbouring Mozambique. In the Collins Chabane Municipality of Limpopo, scores of family have been displaced. Several parts of the province experienced heavy rains brought by storm since Saturday. George Sithole, spokesperson of Collins Chabane Municipality, give an update on the ground of how displaced families are piecing together their lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Tax Free Savings Account vs Retirement Annuities

27 January 2021 5:16 AM

While assessing your long term financial goals weigh up the best combination of financial products for your personal circumstances and needs. This includes tax efficiency, availability of investment funds, value for money, cost structures and access tothe funds if you require them. Michael Kirkpatrick, the head of individual consulting best practice at Alexander Forbes, runs through what you need to know when deciding between a tax free savings account or a retirement annuity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity questions DBE's directive that independent schools remain closed

26 January 2021 5:38 AM

Guest :Anton Van Der Bijl | Head of the Labour Legal
Department at Solidarity at Solidarity (Trade Union)

Solidarity is challenging a Department of Basic Education directive that independent
schools must remain closed until 1 February. According to the trade union the department has no say
on when these schools open or close. It has insisted that government amend the directives and
publish such in the Government Gazette failing which it proceed to the court.   
Anton van der Bijl is the head of labour law services at Solidarity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&amp;Tourism: Robben Island V-day wedding ceremony cancelled this year

26 January 2021 5:01 AM

Guest :Melany Kühn | Spokesperson for Robben Island Museum

The mass wedding ceremony on Robben Island has been the highlight of every
Valentine's Day for the past 20 years.Unfortunately this year's ceremony has been cancelled. The
Department of Home Affairs has  put a temporary suspension on applications for IDs, passports and
marriage services due to an increasing number of staffers testing positive for COVID-19 - this includes
the heart warming exchange of vows on February 14th.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stefan Veldsman | Farmer at AgriManzi

25 January 2021 6:03 AM

Is South Africa is in the midst of a ginger shortage, prices for the popular root

have certainly more than doubled. Before covid-19, it was retailing at around R70 per

kilogram, now it is around R400. AgriManzi farmer, Stefan Veldsman talks about what

affect this surge in demand has had on its growers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Right2Know, Political Party Funding Act is long overdue

25 January 2021 5:25 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that the Political Party

Funding Act will come into effect from 1 April.The Act regulates public and private funding

of political parties. And will require parties to disclose donations and their donors to the

Independent Electoral Commission.

Thami Nkosi is Right2Know's Advocacy Organiser

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

