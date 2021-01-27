How much sanitising, defogging and deep cleaning does R431 mill get you?

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Global Drug Survey 2020-More people are drinking more and regretting it, the results of the
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Scott
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury- What are some of the possible scenarios surrounding the rollout of the Covid vaccine
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Covid-cases stabilising. Time to open up?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Richard Calland
Richard Calland
Today at 12:15
Will there will be a parliamentary inquiry by the JSCI into the intel claims made by Sydney Mufamadi?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dianne Kohler Barnard
Dianne Kohler-Barnard
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - Shadow Minister Of Police at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:23
How do states around the world keep intel ops in check?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barry Gilder
Today at 12:27
Calls for Arthur Fraser's removal - Popcru responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 12:37
Why is anti-lockdown sentiment growing globally?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anesca Smith
Today at 12:40
Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
Today at 12:45
Lift airline: flying during the pandemic & travel trends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Ayache - Former General Manager at Uber South Africa
Jonathan Ayache
Jonathan Ayache - Uber GM for coastal cities in South Africa
Today at 12:52
Who's to blame if you get covid on business travel?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oz Desai - General Manager at Corporate Traveller
Oz Desai - GM of Corporate Traveller in South Africa
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Second Chance Animal Rescue Sanctum (Scars)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chinelle Boshoff
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school 'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity Coughlan 26 January 2021 7:02 PM
Cape Town burials show slight decline as new Covid-19 infections ease The City of Cape Town says burials have shown a slight decline over the past two weeks, however, demand remains high. 26 January 2021 4:21 PM
View all Local
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
View all Politics
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry... 27 January 2021 9:37 AM
2 reasons your employer can force you to join a specific medical scheme Lawyer Craig Berkowitz outlines when it is compulsory for employees to join a medical aid scheme selected by an employer. 27 January 2021 5:23 AM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all Business
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countr... 26 January 2021 5:36 PM
South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey "Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey). 26 January 2021 3:11 PM
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows. 26 January 2021 1:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countr... 26 January 2021 5:36 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
View all Africa
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
How much sanitising, defogging and deep cleaning does R431 mill get you?

How much sanitising, defogging and deep cleaning does R431 mill get you?

27 January 2021 6:08 AM

The Gauteng Government Expenditure report has revealed that the Department of Education has spent a total of R431 274 959.17 sanitising schools between June and August of last year. A total of 2 207 schools and 38 administration buildings.             Nathalie Leblond,spokesperson for Rentokil Initial, discusses just how much desanitizing more than R431m will afford you.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

After Storm Eloise: The devastation left behind in Collins Chabane Municipality

27 January 2021 5:27 AM

Tropical storm Eloise has left devastation in it wake, affected areas include in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Kwazulu-Natal and neighbouring Mozambique. In the Collins Chabane Municipality of Limpopo, scores of family have been displaced. Several parts of the province experienced heavy rains brought by storm since Saturday. George Sithole, spokesperson of Collins Chabane Municipality, give an update on the ground of how displaced families are piecing together their lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Tax Free Savings Account vs Retirement Annuities

27 January 2021 5:16 AM

While assessing your long term financial goals weigh up the best combination of financial products for your personal circumstances and needs. This includes tax efficiency, availability of investment funds, value for money, cost structures and access tothe funds if you require them. Michael Kirkpatrick, the head of individual consulting best practice at Alexander Forbes, runs through what you need to know when deciding between a tax free savings account or a retirement annuity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saccawu on new employment requirements for restaurant industry

26 January 2021 6:05 AM

Guest : Mike Sikani | Spokesperson at South African
Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union
(Saccawu)

The restaurant industry faces a costly set of new rules for staff pay, which includes mandatory wagehikes, December bonuses, weekly payments to staff for cleaning their uniforms etc. This is part of a
collective agreement  by the newly formed Bargaining Council for the Fast Food, Restaurant, Catering
and Allied Trades. An urgent interdict has been launched against new employment requirements. For
a restaurant worker's perspective, Mike Sikani is the spokesperson of South African Commercial,
Catering and Allied Workers Union.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity questions DBE's directive that independent schools remain closed

26 January 2021 5:38 AM

Guest :Anton Van Der Bijl | Head of the Labour Legal
Department at Solidarity at Solidarity (Trade Union)

Solidarity is challenging a Department of Basic Education directive that independent
schools must remain closed until 1 February. According to the trade union the department has no say
on when these schools open or close. It has insisted that government amend the directives and
publish such in the Government Gazette failing which it proceed to the court.   
Anton van der Bijl is the head of labour law services at Solidarity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&amp;Tourism: Robben Island V-day wedding ceremony cancelled this year

26 January 2021 5:01 AM

Guest :Melany Kühn | Spokesperson for Robben Island Museum

The mass wedding ceremony on Robben Island has been the highlight of every
Valentine's Day for the past 20 years.Unfortunately this year's ceremony has been cancelled. The
Department of Home Affairs has  put a temporary suspension on applications for IDs, passports and
marriage services due to an increasing number of staffers testing positive for COVID-19 - this includes
the heart warming exchange of vows on February 14th.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stefan Veldsman | Farmer at AgriManzi

25 January 2021 6:03 AM

Is South Africa is in the midst of a ginger shortage, prices for the popular root

have certainly more than doubled. Before covid-19, it was retailing at around R70 per

kilogram, now it is around R400. AgriManzi farmer, Stefan Veldsman talks about what

affect this surge in demand has had on its growers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Right2Know, Political Party Funding Act is long overdue

25 January 2021 5:25 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that the Political Party

Funding Act will come into effect from 1 April.The Act regulates public and private funding

of political parties. And will require parties to disclose donations and their donors to the

Independent Electoral Commission.

Thami Nkosi is Right2Know's Advocacy Organiser

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: If you can, why you should invest in property this year

25 January 2021 5:04 AM

Low interest rates, subdued property prices, and plenty of stock available,

are the makings of 2021 being the best property investment climate in fifty years. Adding

to that, Craig Mott is the Cape Town regional sales manager at Rawson Property Group,

says leverage, low risk and excellent growth prospect are reasons why you should take the

leap into property this year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns

22 January 2021 6:11 AM

Swallows FC and Mamelodi Sundowns met on Saturday for the top of the

table clash. Despite this being their first season in the DStv Premiership, The Birds already

looks capable of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

Vuyani Joni is the Editor at Soccer Laduma

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot

Business Lifestyle

My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer

Business

[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines

Business Politics World Africa

EWN Highlights

Bill Gates: It's not too early to think about the next pandemic

27 January 2021 11:02 AM

Batsa: Armed theft of cigarettes increasing, fueling illicit trade

27 January 2021 10:34 AM

WATCH: Unidentified witness gives evidence on SSA at state capture inquiry

27 January 2021 10:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA