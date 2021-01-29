Currie Cup Final: Bulls vs Sharks

Recent Vitality data show just how much South African lifestyle behaviours were negatively impacted by lockdown. In terms of physical activity, using device workout and points data, It saw a 48% decrease in physical activity levels during lockdown level 5 compared to pre-lockdown. As lockdown levels eased and physical activity options increased, it have seen people resume physical activity. With a 10% increase in physical activity with relaxed restrictions across the Vitality member base.Dr Mosima Mabunda is the Head of Wellness at Vitality talks about why it helps to track your fitness and using more technology towards more physical activity.

arrow_forward