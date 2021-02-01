Property: Falling demand in office property market

A recent FNB survey has found a declining demand in the office property market. The viewing and selling of property online has had less of an impact than the “Zoom Boom” and its “work from home” implications which continue to overshadow even the recession impact. John Loos is FNB's Commercial Property Finance Property Sector strategist.
Kurt Moore | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association
Preparations for the 2021 Academic year are underway. All educators will be expected to return to school today, whilst all school management teams and support staff will have returned on the 25th January. All private school students are allowed to start this years schooling today, however public school students will only be expected at schools on the 15th February. Mathanzima Mweli is the Director-General for the Department of Basic Education.
Sharks will go to Pretoria for Saturday's Carling Currie Cup final against the Bulls.Gavin Rich is a Senior Rugby Journalist, join Africa Melane, with a closer look at some of the formidable players and his predictions for the gam
Recent Vitality data show just how much South African lifestyle behaviours were negatively impacted by lockdown. In terms of physical activity, using device workout and points data, It saw a 48% decrease in physical activity levels during lockdown level 5 compared to pre-lockdown. As lockdown levels eased and physical activity options increased, it have seen people resume physical activity. With a 10% increase in physical activity with relaxed restrictions across the Vitality member base.Dr Mosima Mabunda is the Head of Wellness at Vitality talks about why it helps to track your fitness and using more technology towards more physical activity.
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced it will allow a controlled compassionate use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19. Dr Nathi Mdladla,associate professor and chief of ICU at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Sefako Makgatho University,has argued a drug like ivermectin could be used for the management of Covid-19 patients for the benefit of its many phases of proven efficacy: Prophylaxis, reduce the need for hospital admissions and reduce hospital stays.
Are all mask made equal? When it comes to the newer more contagious Covid-19 variant, like the South African 501Y.V2 variant, there are arguments that certain homemade and fabric masks do not offer sufficient protection. In fact, France as issued a decree banning these masks from being worn in public.
Ian Sanne, infectious disease specialist and CEO of Right To Care expands on whether it is
necessary to give these masks the toss.
The Gauteng Government Expenditure report has revealed that the Department of Education has spent a total of R431 274 959.17 sanitising schools between June and August of last year. A total of 2 207 schools and 38 administration buildings. Nathalie Leblond,spokesperson for Rentokil Initial, discusses just how much desanitizing more than R431m will afford you.
Tropical storm Eloise has left devastation in it wake, affected areas include in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Kwazulu-Natal and neighbouring Mozambique. In the Collins Chabane Municipality of Limpopo, scores of family have been displaced. Several parts of the province experienced heavy rains brought by storm since Saturday. George Sithole, spokesperson of Collins Chabane Municipality, give an update on the ground of how displaced families are piecing together their lives.
While assessing your long term financial goals weigh up the best combination of financial products for your personal circumstances and needs. This includes tax efficiency, availability of investment funds, value for money, cost structures and access tothe funds if you require them. Michael Kirkpatrick, the head of individual consulting best practice at Alexander Forbes, runs through what you need to know when deciding between a tax free savings account or a retirement annuity.