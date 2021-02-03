Finance: When investing, just thinking long term is not enough

Guest: Anet Ahern | CEO at PSG Asset Management
When comes to investing taking a long term approach is always highly emphasised and advised. This can lead to rather passive approach. Anet Ahern, CEO of PSG Asset Management suggests long-term investing as an activity to be constantly undertaken -- adjusting portfolios to manage risks as they emerge and include future growth drivers.
Guest: Dr Sipho Senabe | Chief Director of Human Resources Development and Employee Health and Wellness
Gauteng Department of Health's Dr Sipho Senabe, sheds some light on the province's Covid-19 response plans, detailing plans for its vaccine rollout. The health authority aims to vaccinate up to 10.5 million residents in the coming months, the first phase of the vaccine rollout will target health-care workers.
Guest: Michael Swain | Executive Director at Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA)
Freedom of Religion SA (For SA) were expected to appear in Johannesburg High Court to demand the lifting of the ban on faith-based gatherings under adjusted level 3 lockdown. The organisation wanted the court to suspend the national lockdown regulations as it feels religion is communal. The president lifted this ban in his address last night. Africa Melane speaks to For SA's Executive Director, Michael Swain.
Guest: Jeremy Clayton | Western Cape Chairperson at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)
President Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed several lockdown restrictions with immediate effect under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown, when he addressed the nation yesterday. The curfew has been shifted and will now be in place from 11pm to 4am. The selling of alcohol at retailers is permitted again from Mondays to Thursdays from 10am – 6pm. And establishments on licensed premises may offer alcohol for on-site consumption over weekends from 10am to 10pm. Several issues that were pertinent to the survival of the restaurant sector. Will this be the saving grace it needs?
Jeremy Clayton is the Western Cape Chairperson for the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa.
Guest: Patty Butterworth | CEO at Plettenberg Bay Tourism
Plettenberg Bay is home to six internationally recognised Blue Flag beaches. Making beaches one of the town’s major drawcards. The Plettenberg Bay Tourism Association has estimated a conservative drop of 50% in tourism to attune to millions of rands lost due to the beach ban. Has the lift on the beach ban come in time to allow for the tourism to eek some revenue lost over the course of this summer? Patty Butterworth is the acting CEO of Plettenberg Bay Tourism Association.
Kurt Moore | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association
Preparations for the 2021 Academic year are underway. All educators will be expected to return to school today, whilst all school management teams and support staff will have returned on the 25th January. All private school students are allowed to start this years schooling today, however public school students will only be expected at schools on the 15th February. Mathanzima Mweli is the Director-General for the Department of Basic Education.
A recent FNB survey has found a declining demand in the office property market. The viewing and selling of property online has had less of an impact than the "Zoom Boom" and its "work from home" implications which continue to overshadow even the recession impact. John Loos is FNB's Commercial Property Finance Property Sector strategist.
Sharks will go to Pretoria for Saturday's Carling Currie Cup final against the Bulls.Gavin Rich is a Senior Rugby Journalist, join Africa Melane, with a closer look at some of the formidable players and his predictions for the gam
Recent Vitality data show just how much South African lifestyle behaviours were negatively impacted by lockdown. In terms of physical activity, using device workout and points data, It saw a 48% decrease in physical activity levels during lockdown level 5 compared to pre-lockdown. As lockdown levels eased and physical activity options increased, it have seen people resume physical activity. With a 10% increase in physical activity with relaxed restrictions across the Vitality member base.Dr Mosima Mabunda is the Head of Wellness at Vitality talks about why it helps to track your fitness and using more technology towards more physical activity.