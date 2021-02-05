Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

Guest: Jeremy Clayton | Western Cape Chairperson at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)







President Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed several lockdown restrictions with immediate effect under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown, when he addressed the nation yesterday. The curfew has been shifted and will now be in place from 11pm to 4am. The selling of alcohol at retailers is permitted again from Mondays to Thursdays from 10am – 6pm. And establishments on licensed premises may offer alcohol for on-site consumption over weekends from 10am to 10pm. Several issues that were pertinent to the survival of the restaurant sector. Will this be the saving grace it needs?

Jeremy Clayton is the Western Cape Chairperson for the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa.

