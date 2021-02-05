Golden Globe 2021 nominees list is in

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:40
BRAIN OF CAPETALK
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:05
Retrenchments in the transport sector
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi Majola
Franco Pisapia, Managing Director, Putco
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Delaney
Today at 10:33
Locaflix, Mzanzi's own streaming service
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bongane Radebe
Today at 10:35
Identity Theft on Social media
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ilonka Badenhorst - Operations Manager at Operations Manager Wireless Application Service Providers ?? Assoc (Waspa)
Sibongile Mafu, KFM Breakfast sports reporter
Today at 10:45
Walk in solidarity of hospitality industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rudi Minaar
Richard Key
Today at 11:05
Relationships- Making arguments work for your relationships
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tracy Ziman Jacobs, relationships coach
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:32
Hospital from Home.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Aviation Authority concerned by spike in aircraft crashes during January 2021 The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) says it's concerned about a sharp increase in aircraft crashes in January this year. 5 February 2021 9:13 AM
Capetonians warned not to fall for notorious, bogus beggars known as ‘Kumars’ A local community safety forum is warning Cape Town residents to watch out for an infamous gang of professional beggars asking for... 5 February 2021 8:14 AM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Local
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
View all Politics
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday. 4 February 2021 4:45 PM
Sick of overpriced ginger? Grow your own with gardening tips from Jane Griffiths Organic gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares some expert advice on how to grow your own ginger. 4 February 2021 3:55 PM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope. 4 February 2021 10:22 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto "Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up." 4 February 2021 9:01 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Golden Globe 2021 nominees list is in

Golden Globe 2021 nominees list is in

5 February 2021 7:03 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie Critic

 

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were announced Wednesday. The Golden Globes will take place -- virtually or in some fashion -- on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. Gayle Edmunds joins Africa Melane to talk about some of the most deserving nominees.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Parliaments role as oversight during proceedings at the Zondo Commission

5 February 2021 5:47 AM

Guest:  Marianne Merten | ParliamentaryCorrespondent for the Daily Maverick 

 

Veteran Journalist Marianne Merten Talks to Africa Melane about the importance of
 
Parliaments role as oversight during proceedings at the Zondo Commission. Questions
 
have been raised over parliaments slow response to the claims of State Capture which
 
arose in 2011 as the Zondo Commission of enquiry shifts its focus to Parliamentary
 
Oversight.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

5 February 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, takes a look at some of the headlines that made news in the fitness world in January 2021, from startling celebrity weight loss journeys to the best fitness product under R100. Tune in to the best roundup of fitness news now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greyhound no more after 37 years

4 February 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Basil Govender | Executive Manager at Southern African Bus Operators Association

 

After 37 years of service in South Africa, Greyhound/Citiliner will be shutting down. The bus operator announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year. Basil Govender, Executive Manager at Southern African Bus Operators Association speaks about what impact will this have on the long distance bus sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: How scientists know vaccines are safe and effective

4 February 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory

There are many factors that attribute to vaccine hesitancy. Some concerns are rooted in fake news shared on social media, others are concerned about the safety of vaccines. Five scientists have written an easy to understand explainer on the process vaccine have  to go through before they are approved for human use. One of the authors, Professor Thomas Scriba, gives Africa Melane a rundown on this process.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Department of Health vaccine roll out plan

3 February 2021 6:57 AM

Guest: Dr Sipho Senabe | Chief Director of Human Resources Development and                                                             Employee Health and Wellness 

 

Gauteng Department of Health's Dr Sipho Senabe, sheds some light on the province's Covid-19 response plans, detailing plans for its vaccine rollout. The health authority aims to vaccinate up to 10.5 million residents in the coming months, the first phase of the vaccine rollout will target health-care workers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: When investing, just thinking long term is not enough

3 February 2021 6:45 AM

Guest: Anet Ahern | CEO  at PSG Asset Management

 

When comes to investing taking a long term approach is always highly emphasised and advised. This can lead to rather passive approach. Anet Ahern, CEO of PSG Asset Management suggests long-term investing as an activity to be constantly undertaken -- adjusting portfolios to manage risks as they emerge and include future growth drivers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Freedom of Religion SA react to lift ban on religious gatherings

2 February 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Michael Swain | Executive Director at Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA) 

Freedom of Religion SA (For SA) were expected to appear in Johannesburg High Court to demand the lifting of the ban on faith-based gatherings under adjusted level 3 lockdown. The organisation wanted the court to suspend the national lockdown regulations as it feels religion is communal.  The president lifted this ban in his address last night. Africa Melane speaks to For SA's Executive Director, Michael Swain. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Extended curfew and on-site consumption a saving grace for hospitality sector

2 February 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Jeremy Clayton | Western Cape Chairperson at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed several lockdown restrictions with immediate effect under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown, when he addressed the nation yesterday. The curfew has been shifted and will now be in place from 11pm to 4am. The selling of alcohol at retailers is permitted again from Mondays to Thursdays from 10am – 6pm. And establishments on licensed premises may offer alcohol for on-site consumption over weekends from 10am to 10pm. Several issues that were pertinent to the survival of the restaurant sector. Will this be the saving grace it needs? 
Jeremy Clayton is the Western Cape Chairperson for the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel and Tourism: Beach ban costed Plett million of rands in losses

2 February 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Patty Butterworth | CEO  at Plettenberg Bay Tourism

 

Plettenberg Bay is home to six internationally recognised Blue Flag beaches. Making beaches one of the town’s major drawcards. The Plettenberg Bay Tourism Association has estimated a conservative drop of 50% in tourism to attune to millions of rands lost due to the beach ban. Has the lift on the beach ban come in time to allow for the tourism to eek some revenue lost over the course of this summer? Patty Butterworth is the acting CEO of Plettenberg Bay Tourism Association.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Capetonians warned not to fall for notorious, bogus beggars known as ‘Kumars’

Local

Aviation Authority concerned by spike in aircraft crashes during January 2021

Local

Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Stage 2 load shedding returns from midday today, says Eskom

5 February 2021 9:57 AM

WATCH LIVE: MP James Selfe appears before State Capture commission

5 February 2021 9:54 AM

SIU to provide update on probe into PPE scandal

5 February 2021 9:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA