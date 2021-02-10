Finance: Changes to the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill and your retirement fund

Guest: Gareth Collier | Director at Crue Invest



The latest Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, which includes changes to the laws that govern provident and provident preservation funds, is set to come into effect on 1 March 2021. This piece of legislation is the final step in National Treasury’s process of harmonising the rules of retirement funds, including pension, provident, preservation and retirement annuity funds. Gareth Collier, Director at Crue Invest explains how this may effect you.