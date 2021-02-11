DENOSA Student Movement stage sit-in over Community Service Practitioner Nurses employment

Guest: Professor Pete Baur | Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg







President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday. This will be an address like no other, it will be delivered in a hybrid sitting, which will see some MPs in the National Assembly and others watching online. Expectations are running high, some to salvage the vaccine procurement process. Dr Pete Baur, discusses how job creation should be highlighted this year.

arrow_forward