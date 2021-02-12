Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: MINDFULNESS, one of the fitness and health trends to watch

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 17:20
Experience the Silo Hotel in a new light with their R175 Art tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kazi-Irenè Boaventura - The Silo Hotel's Art Concierge
Today at 17:20
Special Ladysmith Black Mambazo streaming concert Feb 13-20
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Maure Aronson
Today at 17:45
DefWing. New Band on the Block
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Defty - Band leader
Today at 18:09
Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth State of the Nation Address
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
Today at 18:13
ZAR celebrates its 60th birthday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pradeep Maharaj - Group Executive Currency Management at Reserve Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ma - Petite ( Premium Children's Decor)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauline Parker - Founder & Owner at Ma Petite
Latest Local
South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup Africa's Covid-19 epicentre is about to start rolling out vaccines proven to be effective against the 501.V2 variant. 12 February 2021 2:46 PM
Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case The Hawks are investigating whether the killing of suspected gang boss William 'Red' Stevens was connected to the Brian Wainstein... 12 February 2021 2:03 PM
The Orange Art Project: Helping children from vulnerable communities create art Home from Home NPO's Tanya Townshend chats about the Orange Art Project that helps children from vulnerable communities make art. 12 February 2021 11:45 AM
View all Local
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark... 12 February 2021 8:04 AM
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary. 11 February 2021 8:19 PM
View all Politics
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Koeberg radioactivity containment building is cracking - Koeberg Alert Alliance Koeberg has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance. Eskom says the containment building is 'leak-tight'. 11 February 2021 2:14 PM
SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid. 11 February 2021 10:57 AM
View all Business
Anti-blue light glasses may help your pandemic screen time overload...or not Founder of Golaa Glasses Aleksandra Surogina says that our eyes are not naturally protected against blue light from devices. 12 February 2021 4:48 PM
You can't grow more immune cells, but here's how to optimise the one's you have GP Dr Yashica Khalawan shares great tips on how to enhance your cells that boost your immune system. 12 February 2021 3:58 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression "Don't let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 12 February 2021 10:34 AM
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight. 11 February 2021 4:08 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany – worried about virus variants - extends hard lockdown to 7 March The EU-powerhouse has been in hard lockdown since before Christmas. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Janelle Dumalaon. 12 February 2021 10:53 AM
Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots Cape Town-born chef Jean Delport has won his second Michelin star in a row for his UK fine-dining restaurant, Interlude. 12 February 2021 9:30 AM
'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years The 36-year-old's victims would plead for mercy that never came; the judge heard. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 11 February 2021 3:42 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male') Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct). 12 February 2021 1:17 PM
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: MINDFULNESS, one of the fitness and health trends to watch

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: MINDFULNESS, one of the fitness and health trends to watch

12 February 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

With health and wellness being in even more focus recently, our resident Fitness Enthusiast talks about the rise of mindfulness, and the power of the digital reaching into people's lifestyle, to make a significant difference to health. Listen in to Liezel van der Westhuizen sharing her insights on mindfulness, and the apps that are paving the path towards many reaching it.
 


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

SONA 2021: Four new overriding priorities and report on previous commitments, pol analyst responds

12 February 2021 5:50 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament last night. He covered there would be four overriding priorities that national government would be focusing on: Defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. That is primary in everything we have to do; Accelerating economic recovery; Implementing economic reforms to drive inclusive growth; Fighting corruption and strengthening the state that has been weakened. Political Analyst, Ongama Mtimka, gives his reaction to last night address. 
 

DENOSA Student Movement stage sit-in over Community Service Practitioner Nurses employment

11 February 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Fanny  Ferris  | Provincial Secretary  at DENOSA Student Movement



Denosa Student Movement members staged a sit-in at the health department offices on Tuesday over non-absorption of over 130 Community Service Practitioner Nurses (CSPN) by the department. According to the body, 109 posts were reserved for CSPN's, only 11 posts have been filled while 119 newly-qualified nurses were unemployed. Fanny Ferris is the Denosa Student Movement Provincial Secretary. 

 

SONA 2021: Highlighting job creation

11 February 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Professor Pete  Baur | Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday. This will be an address like no other, it will be delivered in a hybrid sitting, which will see some MPs in the National Assembly and others watching online. Expectations are running high, some to salvage the vaccine procurement process. Dr Pete Baur, discusses how job creation should be highlighted this year. 

Health: South African COVID-19 vaccine trials hold key lessons for future partnerships

11 February 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Theresa  Rossouw | Professor in Immunology at University of Pretoria

As one of the host of the AstraZeneca vaccine clinical trial, South Africa had opportunity to negotiate post-trial benefits in advance. In their article on the Conversation, Prof Theresa Rossouw and co-author Prof Keymanthri Moodley, argue that by not leveraging South Africa's participation in clinical trials, authorities violated the well established fundamental principles of post-trial access and benefit sharing in research.

Florist experience: Valentine's Day during a pandemic

10 February 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Ryan Bacher | MD at Netflorist

 

Valentine's Day is traditionally the busiest most profitable time of the year for florists. During this pandemic florist find themselves for the first time in the peculiar position of a preparing bouquets to express flushes of love, alongside wreaths to honour the passing of loved ones. Ryan Bacher is the MD at Netflorist. 

Finance: Changes to the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill and your retirement fund

10 February 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Gareth  Collier  | Director  at Crue Invest

The latest Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, which includes changes to the laws that govern provident and provident preservation funds, is set 

Free Market Foundation against more permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry

9 February 2021 6:38 AM

Guest: Leon Louw | Executive Director at Free Market Foundation

Travel & Tourism: Charter and Tourism bus industry plea for assistance

9 February 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Fiona  Brooke-Leggatt | Chair   at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)

More permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry on the horizon?

8 February 2021 6:28 AM

Guest: Maurice Smithers | Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Inspired by data derived from alcohol bans during the pandemic, policymakers are now considering more permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry. Three ideas in particular are under consideration: the banning alcohol advertising outright, better ways to track unlicensed alcohol sales, and raising the drinking age. Maurice Smithers is the director of Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance. 

South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup

Local Business

SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male')

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case

Local

GALLERY: Devastation as fire ravages 7 stores in Brakpan

12 February 2021 4:45 PM

Weathering the storm: Makhura says Gauteng’s COVID cases dropping

12 February 2021 4:15 PM

Norma Mngoma’s defence: Case against her 'fruit of poisonous trees'

12 February 2021 4:10 PM

