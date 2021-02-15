Legal consequences should Zuma not appear before the Zondo Commission

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:25
Lockdown informal settlement residents want alternate land before moving
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Teboho - Committee member at Lockdown informal settlement
Today at 06:44
Wanderlust Wednesday : e-Visas? For who? For what?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: J&J vaccines set for rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 07:20
Eskom gets nod to increase tariffs by 15percent
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Is there such a thing as too much due process?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willie Hofmeyr - Retired Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, former head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at NPA
Mannie Witz
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Gordon - Forensic Investigator
Today at 10:08
CEO of Solidarity Fund in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Moonstruck 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 10:37
Sars needs to tread carefully when taxing the digital economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendent bill final public comment webinar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance
Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020' Payments provider Yoco is keeping track of Covid's impact on small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell. 16 February 2021 8:09 PM
'Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators to start vaccinating by Wed' The vaccinators took part in the Johnson & Johnson trial, says Sama's Dr Angelique Coetzee, so no quarantine period is necessary. 16 February 2021 7:25 PM
Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members. 16 February 2021 6:51 PM
View all Local
Zuma must 'face the music' says legal expert as Zondo guns for his imprisonment Zuma skipped the Zondo Inquiry hearing again on Monday, leading to the commission to call for him to be found in contempt of cour 16 February 2021 8:45 AM
'ANC flip-flopping on step aside resolution because everyone is going to fall' Political analyst Xolani Dube believes that the ANC has no true desire to implement the step aside resolution for corrupt members. 15 February 2021 7:04 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
View all Politics
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
5 tips for saving thousands of rands each month Naked co-founder Ernest North shares five money-saving tips to stretch your rands further than you ever imagined possible. 16 February 2021 3:23 PM
Coffee production costs are spiking - supply chains are holding up Migrant workers struggling to get to farms is causing a spike in production costs, says Robert Coles (Rosetta Roastery). 16 February 2021 2:32 PM
View all Business
Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx). 16 February 2021 9:02 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
View all Sport
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child. 16 February 2021 11:13 AM
Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed The news comes just days after 947 parent company Primedia made the decision to terminate their contracts in light of the case. 16 February 2021 7:20 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control Governments in high-income countries have secured at least 70% of doses available in 2021 from five leading vaccine candidates. 15 February 2021 11:50 AM
World's current Covid virus particles can fit in one Coke can - Math boffin Mathematician Kit Yates at UK's Bath University calculated the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 and came up with this fascinating analogy. 15 February 2021 10:44 AM
'Overjoyed' Meghan and Harry expecting second child “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple says. 15 February 2021 9:59 AM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx). 16 February 2021 9:02 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Legal consequences should Zuma not appear before the Zondo Commission

Legal consequences should Zuma not appear before the Zondo Commission

15 February 2021 5:42 AM

Guest: Professor Stephen Tuson | Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law at Wits University

 

The Zondo Commission has said it expects Zuma to honour an appearance scheduled between February 15 and 19. The former president has made a clear stance that he would not avail himself to the Zondo commission. Prof Stephen Tuson, adjunct professor of Criminal Law at Wits University, talks about the legal consequences that may befall Zuma should he continue in defiance. 
.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Update on the 1500 pupils unplaced in Gauteng schools

17 February 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Steve Mabona | Spokesperson  at Gauteng Education Department

As schools re-opened across the nation on Monday a total of 1,500 pupils were still unplaced in the province and a further 3000 pupils had dropped out of the during 2020. Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona, speaks to these issues and the process being undertaken to resolve it. 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

J&J vaccine arrives, Denosa members will be first in line for vaccination

17 February 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Sibongiseni Delihlazo | DENOSA Spokesperson

 

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in South Africa on Tuesday, 15th February. The vaccine rollout will kick off on Wednesday morning in various hospital and clinics already identified. Two-thirds of the vaccine will go to the public sector while one-third will go to the private. Denosa spokesperson, Sibongiseni Delihlazo, speaks to Africa Melane on nursing members being first in line to receive the vaccine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Southern African Fraud Prevention Service reports fraud targeting consumers on the rise

17 February 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Manie van Schalkwyk | Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention                Service

 

NPO, Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) points out that fraud risk is growing by the day. There were increases in every province with the exception of Limpopo, with an increase in Eastern Cape by 161 percent and in Gauteng by 120 percent. Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO SAFPS discuss the forms of fraud that are on an rise and important steps that can be taken. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission to ask ConCourt for a jail term for Zuma

16 February 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo

 

The State Capture commission will approach the Constitutional Court to find former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, and request a term of imprisonment for him. Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law, talks about the next steps that legally need to take place.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel &Tourism: Prioritising incentivising the domestic tourism market

16 February 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Dr Kaitano Dube | Ecotourism lecturer in the Department of Hospitality , Tourism &                Public Relations at Vaal University Of Technology

 

Despite the importance of the tourism industry as a major contributor to the economy, the sector has been left deflated by the lack of recovery measures and further stimulus support in the president's state of the nation address. Dr Kaitano Dube argues that plans should be articulated for incentivising the domestic tourism market and less focus on reform to the visa and immigration regime. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All systems go for public schools to re-open

15 February 2021 6:11 AM

Guest:  Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

During a media briefing Basic Education minister Angie Motshegka confided that all public schools are ready to receive hundreds of thousands of pupils back into classrooms today - with the health and safety of children, staff and teachers a top priority. Naptosa along with four other teachers unions have been running their own school readiness survey. Naptosa executive director, Basil Manuel, discusses their latest findings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA 2021: Four new overriding priorities and report on previous commitments, pol analyst Mtimka responds

12 February 2021 5:50 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament last night. He covered there would be four overriding priorities that national government would be focusing on: Defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. That is primary in everything we have to do; Accelerating economic recovery; Implementing economic reforms to drive inclusive growth; Fighting corruption and strengthening the state that has been weakened. Political Analyst, Ongama Mtimka, gives his reaction to last night address. 
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: MINDFULNESS, one of the fitness and health trends to watch

12 February 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

With health and wellness being in even more focus recently, our resident Fitness Enthusiast talks about the rise of mindfulness, and the power of the digital reaching into people's lifestyle, to make a significant difference to health. Listen in to Liezel van der Westhuizen sharing her insights on mindfulness, and the apps that are paving the path towards many reaching it.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DENOSA Student Movement stage sit-in over Community Service Practitioner Nurses employment

11 February 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Fanny  Ferris  | Provincial Secretary  at DENOSA Student Movement



Denosa Student Movement members staged a sit-in at the health department offices on Tuesday over non-absorption of over 130 Community Service Practitioner Nurses (CSPN) by the department. According to the body, 109 posts were reserved for CSPN’s, only 11 posts have been filled while 119 newly-qualified nurses were unemployed. Fanny Ferris is the Denosa Student Movement Provincial Secretary. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators to start vaccinating by Wed'

Business Local

Welte: Half of SA's population has likely had Covid-19 based on antibody study

Local

'I had too much to drink' - Jacques Pauw recants story on V&A Waterfront arrest

Local

UCT trials next-gen Covid-19 vaccine to beat all current and future variants

Business Local

EWN Highlights

1,210 new COVID-19 cases reported in SA; 219 more fatalities recorded

17 February 2021 6:17 AM

NY governor Cuomo's star fades as pandemic pressure builds

17 February 2021 5:21 AM

WTO needs to show results on economic crisis, vaccines: Okonjo-Iweala

17 February 2021 5:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA