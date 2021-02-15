All systems go for public schools to re-open

Guest: Warwick Cross | Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science Institute







You might not be getting as much physical activity as you think you are. research shows that many of us overestimate the amount of exercise we do. In fact, around 36% of people overestimate their physical activity levels – and (61%) of individuals are not reaching adequate activity levels at all due to overestimating their physical activity levels. Reasons for this may include misunderstanding what is meant by moderate and vigorous intensity exercise.

Warwick Cross, senior biokineticist at the High Performance Centre at the Sport Science Institue of South Africa

