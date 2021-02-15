All systems go for public schools to re-open

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:25
Ex-South African shares experience of life in frozen Texas
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Jackson
Today at 06:28
(Backup interview) Slices of Love sandwich drive
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roesdiya Jacobs - "Bread and butter"of Slices of Love
Today at 06:44
Sport Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nick Archibald
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Our state of lawlessness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willem Els
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Covid Wrap: Western Cape focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 08:21
City Fave: Bishopsford Bonsai Nursery
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Harris
Today at 09:50
Study finds that not enough South Africans are prepared to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Crew for a cause high school bursaries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mattheww Sterne - One of the Directors of Crew with a Cause
Today at 10:45
Entrepreneur’s Organisation supports local entrepreneur’s coffee shop dreams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Darren Green on drink spiking
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Latest Local
Five Cape cable thieves sentenced to combined 1,250 years behind bars - Eskom Eskom says a group of cable thieves was sentenced for 50 counts of charges related to copper cable theft last week. 18 February 2021 7:16 PM
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry. 18 February 2021 6:49 PM
Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says the Zondo Commission and the judiciary should be respected by a... 18 February 2021 6:48 PM
View all Local
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections. 18 February 2021 3:19 PM
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga. 18 February 2021 12:26 PM
View all Politics
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go 'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle. 18 February 2021 8:47 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
View all Business
Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cap... 18 February 2021 2:29 PM
[OPINION] The cost of making a cuppa tea - gas vs electricity CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shares his experiment making tea using gas vs electricity. 18 February 2021 12:46 PM
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
View all Sport
Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'. 18 February 2021 1:09 PM
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old. 17 February 2021 3:14 PM
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific Ocean adventurer Chris Bertish is gearing up for another world-first ocean crossing - wing foiling across the Pacific Ocean from C... 18 February 2021 4:48 PM
Cash-for-babies scandal leads to Netherlands halting intercountry adoptions The abuses included coercing or paying birth mothers in places like Indonesia, Brazil, and Columbia to give up children. 18 February 2021 11:49 AM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all World
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga. 18 February 2021 12:26 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
All systems go for public schools to re-open

All systems go for public schools to re-open

15 February 2021 6:11 AM

Guest:  Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

During a media briefing Basic Education minister Angie Motshegka confided that all public schools are ready to receive hundreds of thousands of pupils back into classrooms today - with the health and safety of children, staff and teachers a top priority. Naptosa along with four other teachers unions have been running their own school readiness survey. Naptosa executive director, Basil Manuel, discusses their latest findings. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

2021 Australian Open

19 February 2021 6:12 AM

 

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

 

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam event that splits its semifinals from the same singles draw, putting its second men’s singles semifinal alone on the Friday night session each year. It is a match that gets as much of a showcase as a final in the Grand Slam calendar. This year the spotlight is on, a 25-year-old Russian, Daniil Medvedevand a 22-year-old Greek, Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Richard Glover is the CEO at Tennis SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is really needed for SA to economically empower women?

19 February 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Staff Sithole  | Spokesperson  at Women of South Africa (WoSA)

 

In his response to the debate on the State of the Nation address Pres Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of economically empowering women. He said women are working fewer hours, and their employment levels have not recovered as robustly as men. In effect, by improving the economic position of South Africa’s women we can reduce inequality, levels of child hunger and poverty. Staff Sithole, spokesperson for Women of South Africa discuss what is needed for SA to effectively empower women economically.

Women of South Africa (WoSA) is a non-partisan, woman-led advocacy movement formed to demand women’s fair share of South African economic dividends.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: What exactly constitutes moderate and vigorous exercise?

19 February 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Warwick Cross | Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science                     Institute

 

You might not be getting as much physical activity as you think you are. research shows that many of us overestimate the amount of exercise we do. In fact, around 36% of people overestimate their physical activity levels – and (61%) of individuals are not reaching adequate activity levels at all due to overestimating their physical activity levels. Reasons for this may include misunderstanding what is meant by moderate and vigorous intensity exercise. 
Warwick Cross, senior biokineticist at the High Performance Centre at the Sport Science Institue of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WCED updates the placement of learners still not enrolled

18 February 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education                      Department

 

According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as schools re-opened at the start of the week, 2 077 Grade 1 pupils had not been placed at schools, and 5 219 Grade 8s were also without a school. Numbers change daily as placement as made. Bronagh Hammond, the Director of Communications at WCED gives an update on placements. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hawks arrest suspects over TERS abuse valued at R41 million

18 February 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago | Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit

 

The Hawks have arrested 11 people as part of ongoing investigations into the abuse of TERS claims, valued at more than R41 million. Special Investigating Unit (SIU) officials revealed this during a briefing on their investigations into the management of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour.
 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Healthy Living Alliance calls to double South Africa’s sugar tax

18 February 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Lawrence Mbalati | Head  at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)

 

Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) has called on Finance minister Tito Mboweni to double South Africa’s health promotion levy in his budget next week. The levy currently adds about 11% to the cost of sugary beverages to help curb the country’s sugar consumption, which health experts say is fuelling a rise in non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. 
Lawrence Mbalati is the  head of the Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the 1500 pupils unplaced in Gauteng schools

17 February 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Steve Mabona | Spokesperson  at Gauteng Education Department

As schools re-opened across the nation on Monday a total of 1,500 pupils were still unplaced in the province and a further 3000 pupils had dropped out of the during 2020. Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona, speaks to these issues and the process being undertaken to resolve it. 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

J&J vaccine arrives, Denosa members will be first in line for vaccination

17 February 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Sibongiseni Delihlazo | DENOSA Spokesperson

 

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in South Africa on Tuesday, 15th February. The vaccine rollout will kick off on Wednesday morning in various hospital and clinics already identified. Two-thirds of the vaccine will go to the public sector while one-third will go to the private. Denosa spokesperson, Sibongiseni Delihlazo, speaks to Africa Melane on nursing members being first in line to receive the vaccine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Southern African Fraud Prevention Service reports fraud targeting consumers on the rise

17 February 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Manie van Schalkwyk | Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention                Service

 

NPO, Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) points out that fraud risk is growing by the day. There were increases in every province with the exception of Limpopo, with an increase in Eastern Cape by 161 percent and in Gauteng by 120 percent. Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO SAFPS discuss the forms of fraud that are on an rise and important steps that can be taken. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission to ask ConCourt for a jail term for Zuma

16 February 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo

 

The State Capture commission will approach the Constitutional Court to find former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, and request a term of imprisonment for him. Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law, talks about the next steps that legally need to take place.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution

Local

Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study

Business Local

Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.

Local Business

EWN Highlights

SA picks up 2,327 new COVID-19 infections, 230 more deaths

19 February 2021 6:21 AM

Touchdown: Nasa's Perseverance rover ready to search for life on Mars

19 February 2021 6:02 AM

Facebook inflated its advertising audiences: lawsuit

19 February 2021 5:37 AM

