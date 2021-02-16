Travel &Tourism: Prioritising incentivising the domestic tourism market

Guest: Dr Kaitano Dube | Ecotourism lecturer in the Department of Hospitality , Tourism & Public Relations at Vaal University Of Technology







Despite the importance of the tourism industry as a major contributor to the economy, the sector has been left deflated by the lack of recovery measures and further stimulus support in the president's state of the nation address. Dr Kaitano Dube argues that plans should be articulated for incentivising the domestic tourism market and less focus on reform to the visa and immigration regime.