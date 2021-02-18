Health: Healthy Living Alliance calls to double South Africa’s sugar tax

Guest: Lawrence Mbalati | Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) has called on Finance minister Tito Mboweni to double South Africa’s health promotion levy in his budget next week. The levy currently adds about 11% to the cost of sugary beverages to help curb the country’s sugar consumption, which health experts say is fuelling a rise in non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.
Lawrence Mbalati is the head of the Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as schools re-opened at the start of the week, 2 077 Grade 1 pupils had not been placed at schools, and 5 219 Grade 8s were also without a school. Numbers change daily as placement as made. Bronagh Hammond, the Director of Communications at WCED gives an update on placements.
Guest: Kaizer Kganyago | Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
The Hawks have arrested 11 people as part of ongoing investigations into the abuse of TERS claims, valued at more than R41 million. Special Investigating Unit (SIU) officials revealed this during a briefing on their investigations into the management of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour.
Guest: Steve Mabona | Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
As schools re-opened across the nation on Monday a total of 1,500 pupils were still unplaced in the province and a further 3000 pupils had dropped out of the during 2020. Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona, speaks to these issues and the process being undertaken to resolve it.
Guest: Sibongiseni Delihlazo | DENOSA Spokesperson
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in South Africa on Tuesday, 15th February. The vaccine rollout will kick off on Wednesday morning in various hospital and clinics already identified. Two-thirds of the vaccine will go to the public sector while one-third will go to the private. Denosa spokesperson, Sibongiseni Delihlazo, speaks to Africa Melane on nursing members being first in line to receive the vaccine
Guest: Manie van Schalkwyk | Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service
NPO, Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) points out that fraud risk is growing by the day. There were increases in every province with the exception of Limpopo, with an increase in Eastern Cape by 161 percent and in Gauteng by 120 percent. Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO SAFPS discuss the forms of fraud that are on an rise and important steps that can be taken.
Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo
The State Capture commission will approach the Constitutional Court to find former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, and request a term of imprisonment for him. Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law, talks about the next steps that legally need to take place.
Guest: Dr Kaitano Dube | Ecotourism lecturer in the Department of Hospitality , Tourism & Public Relations at Vaal University Of Technology
Despite the importance of the tourism industry as a major contributor to the economy, the sector has been left deflated by the lack of recovery measures and further stimulus support in the president's state of the nation address. Dr Kaitano Dube argues that plans should be articulated for incentivising the domestic tourism market and less focus on reform to the visa and immigration regime.
Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
During a media briefing Basic Education minister Angie Motshegka confided that all public schools are ready to receive hundreds of thousands of pupils back into classrooms today - with the health and safety of children, staff and teachers a top priority. Naptosa along with four other teachers unions have been running their own school readiness survey. Naptosa executive director, Basil Manuel, discusses their latest findings.
Guest: Professor Stephen Tuson | Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law at Wits University
The Zondo Commission has said it expects Zuma to honour an appearance scheduled between February 15 and 19. The former president has made a clear stance that he would not avail himself to the Zondo commission. Prof Stephen Tuson, adjunct professor of Criminal Law at Wits University, talks about the legal consequences that may befall Zuma should he continue in defiance.
.