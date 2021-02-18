Hawks arrest suspects over TERS abuse valued at R41 million

Streaming issues? Report here
date 2021-02-18
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Toy Shop car dealership vandalism video goes viral
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andre Traut, Lt Col - Spokesperson In Western Cape at Saps
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn with Keith Walker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert- (Institute for Risk Management SA) is doing its annual programme on Foresight with Risk Managers in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Calling all Township technologists and entrepreneurs to join the Township tech hackathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fezeka Mavuso - Spokesperson for The Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi)
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Cape Town luxury car showroom attacked and vandalised Video footage of the incident in Paarden Eiland shows a large group of men damaging cars and beating up staff. 18 February 2021 7:58 AM
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 17 February 2021 7:55 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer. 17 February 2021 7:29 PM
The best way to predict the future is to understand the past Unless we can store what we produce now, we can't learn from it in the future 17 February 2021 7:15 PM
Sars offices reopen for physical visits but virtual appointments still available After almost two months, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) reopened its branch offices nationwide on Wednesday morning. 17 February 2021 5:22 PM
FlySafair passengers could fork out R100k for breaking mask rules, CMO explains Refusal to wear a mask on board a FlySafair flight could cost a passenger R100,000 if the captain chooses to divert the flight due... 17 February 2021 3:07 PM
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words. 17 February 2021 10:28 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression "Don't let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old. 17 February 2021 3:14 PM
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child. 16 February 2021 11:13 AM
Mkhize: South Africa's AstraZeneca doses have been offered to the African Union Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will give its AstraZeneca doses to the African Union after ditching the jab due to... 17 February 2021 10:22 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc? "The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US." 17 February 2021 1:54 PM
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We're sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution' "De Ruyter says he's looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!" 17 February 2021 11:53 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Hawks arrest suspects over TERS abuse valued at R41 million

Hawks arrest suspects over TERS abuse valued at R41 million

18 February 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago | Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit

 

The Hawks have arrested 11 people as part of ongoing investigations into the abuse of TERS claims, valued at more than R41 million. Special Investigating Unit (SIU) officials revealed this during a briefing on their investigations into the management of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour.
 

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

WCED updates the placement of learners still not enrolled

18 February 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education                      Department

 

According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as schools re-opened at the start of the week, 2 077 Grade 1 pupils had not been placed at schools, and 5 219 Grade 8s were also without a school. Numbers change daily as placement as made. Bronagh Hammond, the Director of Communications at WCED gives an update on placements. 

Health: Healthy Living Alliance calls to double South Africa’s sugar tax

18 February 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Lawrence Mbalati | Head  at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)

 

Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) has called on Finance minister Tito Mboweni to double South Africa’s health promotion levy in his budget next week. The levy currently adds about 11% to the cost of sugary beverages to help curb the country’s sugar consumption, which health experts say is fuelling a rise in non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. 
Lawrence Mbalati is the  head of the Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) 

Update on the 1500 pupils unplaced in Gauteng schools

17 February 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Steve Mabona | Spokesperson  at Gauteng Education Department

As schools re-opened across the nation on Monday a total of 1,500 pupils were still unplaced in the province and a further 3000 pupils had dropped out of the during 2020. Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona, speaks to these issues and the process being undertaken to resolve it. 

 

 

J&J vaccine arrives, Denosa members will be first in line for vaccination

17 February 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Sibongiseni Delihlazo | DENOSA Spokesperson

 

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in South Africa on Tuesday, 15th February. The vaccine rollout will kick off on Wednesday morning in various hospital and clinics already identified. Two-thirds of the vaccine will go to the public sector while one-third will go to the private. Denosa spokesperson, Sibongiseni Delihlazo, speaks to Africa Melane on nursing members being first in line to receive the vaccine

Finance: Southern African Fraud Prevention Service reports fraud targeting consumers on the rise

17 February 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Manie van Schalkwyk | Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention                Service

 

NPO, Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) points out that fraud risk is growing by the day. There were increases in every province with the exception of Limpopo, with an increase in Eastern Cape by 161 percent and in Gauteng by 120 percent. Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO SAFPS discuss the forms of fraud that are on an rise and important steps that can be taken. 

State Capture Commission to ask ConCourt for a jail term for Zuma

16 February 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo

 

The State Capture commission will approach the Constitutional Court to find former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, and request a term of imprisonment for him. Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law, talks about the next steps that legally need to take place.  

Travel &Tourism: Prioritising incentivising the domestic tourism market

16 February 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Dr Kaitano Dube | Ecotourism lecturer in the Department of Hospitality , Tourism &                Public Relations at Vaal University Of Technology

 

Despite the importance of the tourism industry as a major contributor to the economy, the sector has been left deflated by the lack of recovery measures and further stimulus support in the president's state of the nation address. Dr Kaitano Dube argues that plans should be articulated for incentivising the domestic tourism market and less focus on reform to the visa and immigration regime. 

All systems go for public schools to re-open

15 February 2021 6:11 AM

Guest:  Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

During a media briefing Basic Education minister Angie Motshegka confided that all public schools are ready to receive hundreds of thousands of pupils back into classrooms today - with the health and safety of children, staff and teachers a top priority. Naptosa along with four other teachers unions have been running their own school readiness survey. Naptosa executive director, Basil Manuel, discusses their latest findings. 

Legal consequences should Zuma not appear before the Zondo Commission

15 February 2021 5:42 AM

Guest: Professor Stephen Tuson | Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law at Wits University

 

The Zondo Commission has said it expects Zuma to honour an appearance scheduled between February 15 and 19. The former president has made a clear stance that he would not avail himself to the Zondo commission. Prof Stephen Tuson, adjunct professor of Criminal Law at Wits University, talks about the legal consequences that may befall Zuma should he continue in defiance. 
[VIDEOS] Cape Town luxury car showroom attacked and vandalised

Local

Action must be taken against Jacques Pauw for false claims about police - Sapu

Local

[WATCH] 'Malema has a backbone like Malva Pudding'

Politics

DA draft bill seeks to end cadre deployment

18 February 2021 7:42 AM

Vaal sewage crisis could lead to huge civil cases against state, SAHRC warns

18 February 2021 7:04 AM

UPDATE: Workers trapped in ArcelorMittal building collapse found dead

18 February 2021 6:53 AM

