Fitness: What exactly constitutes moderate and vigorous exercise?

New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
Muslim cemetery in Claremont reopens after almost 100 years due to Covid-19 Burials will take place at the Al Jaamia Mosque Cemetery once again for the first time in nearly a century after it was closed by... 19 February 2021 2:22 PM
Mortuary workers will receive next round of Covid vaccine jabs Funeral Federation of SA's John Storom says those working directly with mortal remains in the funeral industry to be prioritised. 19 February 2021 1:35 PM
Corruption case against Magashule and others moved to Free State High Court ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he's tired of lengthly court delays after his case was postponed to August and moved to a... 19 February 2021 1:40 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections. 18 February 2021 3:19 PM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
SA's boxed wine sales overtook bottles for the first time ever in 2020 Newly released industry data shows that 2020 was a better year for the "bag-in-box" wine category than it was for bottled wine. 19 February 2021 9:06 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021 John's 3 book picks this week. 19 February 2021 5:02 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
Spiked drinks: Big symptoms you need to watch out for Dr Darren Green shares his extensive research into the dangerous issue of drink tampering. 19 February 2021 2:30 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'. 18 February 2021 1:09 PM
'It's been really hard' - SA expat describes Texas blackouts amid winter storm A South African living in Texas says it has been a tough week for his neighbourhood which had no power for 36 hours due to a winte... 19 February 2021 8:20 AM
Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific Ocean adventurer Chris Bertish is gearing up for another world-first ocean crossing - wing foiling across the Pacific Ocean from C... 18 February 2021 4:48 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence' "Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies). 19 February 2021 10:56 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness: What exactly constitutes moderate and vigorous exercise?

Fitness: What exactly constitutes moderate and vigorous exercise?

19 February 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Warwick Cross | Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science                     Institute

 

You might not be getting as much physical activity as you think you are. research shows that many of us overestimate the amount of exercise we do. In fact, around 36% of people overestimate their physical activity levels – and (61%) of individuals are not reaching adequate activity levels at all due to overestimating their physical activity levels. Reasons for this may include misunderstanding what is meant by moderate and vigorous intensity exercise. 
Warwick Cross, senior biokineticist at the High Performance Centre at the Sport Science Institue of South Africa


2021 Australian Open

19 February 2021 6:12 AM

 

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

 

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam event that splits its semifinals from the same singles draw, putting its second men’s singles semifinal alone on the Friday night session each year. It is a match that gets as much of a showcase as a final in the Grand Slam calendar. This year the spotlight is on, a 25-year-old Russian, Daniil Medvedevand a 22-year-old Greek, Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Richard Glover is the CEO at Tennis SA 

What is really needed for SA to economically empower women?

19 February 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Staff Sithole  | Spokesperson  at Women of South Africa (WoSA)

 

In his response to the debate on the State of the Nation address Pres Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of economically empowering women. He said women are working fewer hours, and their employment levels have not recovered as robustly as men. In effect, by improving the economic position of South Africa’s women we can reduce inequality, levels of child hunger and poverty. Staff Sithole, spokesperson for Women of South Africa discuss what is needed for SA to effectively empower women economically.

Women of South Africa (WoSA) is a non-partisan, woman-led advocacy movement formed to demand women’s fair share of South African economic dividends.



 

WCED updates the placement of learners still not enrolled

18 February 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education                      Department

 

According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as schools re-opened at the start of the week, 2 077 Grade 1 pupils had not been placed at schools, and 5 219 Grade 8s were also without a school. Numbers change daily as placement as made. Bronagh Hammond, the Director of Communications at WCED gives an update on placements. 

Hawks arrest suspects over TERS abuse valued at R41 million

18 February 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago | Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit

 

The Hawks have arrested 11 people as part of ongoing investigations into the abuse of TERS claims, valued at more than R41 million. Special Investigating Unit (SIU) officials revealed this during a briefing on their investigations into the management of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour.
 

 

Health: Healthy Living Alliance calls to double South Africa’s sugar tax

18 February 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Lawrence Mbalati | Head  at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)

 

Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) has called on Finance minister Tito Mboweni to double South Africa’s health promotion levy in his budget next week. The levy currently adds about 11% to the cost of sugary beverages to help curb the country’s sugar consumption, which health experts say is fuelling a rise in non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. 
Lawrence Mbalati is the  head of the Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) 

Update on the 1500 pupils unplaced in Gauteng schools

17 February 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Steve Mabona | Spokesperson  at Gauteng Education Department

As schools re-opened across the nation on Monday a total of 1,500 pupils were still unplaced in the province and a further 3000 pupils had dropped out of the during 2020. Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona, speaks to these issues and the process being undertaken to resolve it. 

 

 

J&J vaccine arrives, Denosa members will be first in line for vaccination

17 February 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Sibongiseni Delihlazo | DENOSA Spokesperson

 

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in South Africa on Tuesday, 15th February. The vaccine rollout will kick off on Wednesday morning in various hospital and clinics already identified. Two-thirds of the vaccine will go to the public sector while one-third will go to the private. Denosa spokesperson, Sibongiseni Delihlazo, speaks to Africa Melane on nursing members being first in line to receive the vaccine

Finance: Southern African Fraud Prevention Service reports fraud targeting consumers on the rise

17 February 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Manie van Schalkwyk | Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention                Service

 

NPO, Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) points out that fraud risk is growing by the day. There were increases in every province with the exception of Limpopo, with an increase in Eastern Cape by 161 percent and in Gauteng by 120 percent. Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO SAFPS discuss the forms of fraud that are on an rise and important steps that can be taken. 

State Capture Commission to ask ConCourt for a jail term for Zuma

16 February 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo

 

The State Capture commission will approach the Constitutional Court to find former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, and request a term of imprisonment for him. Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law, talks about the next steps that legally need to take place.  

