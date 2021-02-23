Why the response to Ebola must be different this time

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
The importance of past pupil associations
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Feryal Domingo, Inyathelo Operations Director
Chulumanco Macwingane - Rugby Journalist at ...
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Managing your boss: as important as managing your employees
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach
Today at 11:05
Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 11:32
Cape Town Set to become one of the world's top Sea Swimming Destinations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eddy Cassar - Publicist at Eddy Cassar Promotions
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- the importance of hydration
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Craig Mamitele, Urologist
Today at 12:07
Parly budget office briefing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:10
Vaccine roll out check-in: MEC to Tygerberg Hospital
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
QLFS Numbers released
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General at Statistics South Africa
Today at 12:23
Budget 2021 preview: Cosatu weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 12:27
Budget 2021 preview: South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) comments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 12:37
Class of 2020 Matric results - Naptosa responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:40
Kraaifontein parents shut down Masibambane & Bloekombos secondary schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Entrepreneur turns pineapple leaves into reusable sanitaryware
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candy Androliakos
Today at 13:33
Travel with Kiff Kombi Tours
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Drew Campbell
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - How to apply for a supplementary exam
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Willing
Today at 18:09
TymeBank announcement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:13
Bidcorp CFO, David Cleasby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - intersectional strategist, creative problem-solver and CEO at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - why young investors should buy individual stocks (not funds)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 20:10
Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Why NSRI implores public to stay off Bos 400 shipwreck near Llandudno Videos have been posted of people swimming to the shipwreck, boarding the vessel and diving off, and some have needed rescuing. 23 February 2021 10:36 AM
SAAPA: Tax on booze and smokes must be called health tax - and govt must hike it Policy group SAAPA SA has called on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to significantly increase the excise tax on alcohol when he outl... 23 February 2021 10:26 AM
We were holding our breath, but results better than anticipated - Umalusi Umalusi head Prof Volmink says results were not expected to go up this year, and the results are credible. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
View all Local
'It is a crisis' - 6 days with no water in Makhanda Gift of the Givers has been trying to assist. Founder and chair, Imtiaz Sooliman says it is a crisis that has entered its sixth da... 22 February 2021 3:11 PM
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
View all Politics
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Liberty Two Degrees income plummets as South Africans shun its gigantic malls The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 22 February 2021 7:51 PM
South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism. 22 February 2021 7:36 PM
View all Business
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules? Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered. 22 February 2021 11:53 AM
Help sandwich drive keep Lavender Hill kids' tummy's full Slices for Life has been helping feed children in the impoverished area of Lavender Hill in Cape Town since December. 22 February 2021 8:20 AM
I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story Author and businesswoman Itumeleng Sekhu says she's using her life story to motivate others and encourage them to reach their full... 21 February 2021 10:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 1:19 PM
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship... 20 February 2021 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme. 21 February 2021 12:54 PM
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
View all World
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Why the response to Ebola must be different this time

Why the response to Ebola must be different this time

23 February 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Jacqueline Weyer | Senior Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable               Diseases (NICD)

 

New reports of Ebola in Guinea are causing anxiety given the history of the West Africa outbreak of 2014-2016 - the largest Ebola outbreak reported to date. The confirmed cases this time have been reported from the southeast of Guinea and only about 100km from various border points with Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. The concern is that the virus could spread to other locations in Guinea as well as neighbouring countries if it is not rapidly contained. Jacqueline Weyer, Senior Medical Scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, details what has been learned and needs to change with response to the virus this time round. 

 

 

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Matriculates 2020 pass rate

23 February 2021 5:40 AM

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

 

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announced the results of the 2020 national senior certificate examination results. Despite the pandemic the class of 2020 had an 88.2% class attendance amid lockdown challenges and outperformed the class of 2019.  Mathanzima Mweli is the Director General at the Department of Basic Education.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPS is battling to cope with Cash-in-Transit robberies

22 February 2021 6:44 AM

Guest: Anneliese Burgess | Author at Heist!

 

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and Stats SA have published quarterly crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2020/21 period, covering criminal activity reported between October and December 2020. The Minister of Police Bheki Cele admits that SAPS is finding it hard to deal with certain crimes, mentioning Cash-In-Transit heists in particular. Anneliese Burgess, author of HEIST, a novel about cash-in-transit robberies in South Africa, discusses reflects on what can be done to mitigate this issue. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Re-opening of political spaces: Is political gathering essential to national elections?

22 February 2021 5:34 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral                                Commission (IEC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: What the real estate industry can expect from the budget speech

22 February 2021 5:14 AM

Guest: Pearl  Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates

 

Ahead of National Budget Speech later this week, many investors and roleplayers in the real estate industry are holding their breath to gauge the year ahead. A tumultuous 2020 left many feeling hesitant, but there is a strong sense of cautious optimism as we head towards the new financial year. Pearl Scheltema, CEO of Fitzanne Estates gives a forecast of what real estate stakeholders might expect from this year's speech. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021 Australian Open

19 February 2021 6:12 AM

 

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

 

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam event that splits its semifinals from the same singles draw, putting its second men’s singles semifinal alone on the Friday night session each year. It is a match that gets as much of a showcase as a final in the Grand Slam calendar. This year the spotlight is on, a 25-year-old Russian, Daniil Medvedevand a 22-year-old Greek, Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Richard Glover is the CEO at Tennis SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is really needed for SA to economically empower women?

19 February 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Staff Sithole  | Spokesperson  at Women of South Africa (WoSA)

 

In his response to the debate on the State of the Nation address Pres Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of economically empowering women. He said women are working fewer hours, and their employment levels have not recovered as robustly as men. In effect, by improving the economic position of South Africa’s women we can reduce inequality, levels of child hunger and poverty. Staff Sithole, spokesperson for Women of South Africa discuss what is needed for SA to effectively empower women economically.

Women of South Africa (WoSA) is a non-partisan, woman-led advocacy movement formed to demand women’s fair share of South African economic dividends.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: What exactly constitutes moderate and vigorous exercise?

19 February 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Warwick Cross | Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science                     Institute

 

You might not be getting as much physical activity as you think you are. research shows that many of us overestimate the amount of exercise we do. In fact, around 36% of people overestimate their physical activity levels – and (61%) of individuals are not reaching adequate activity levels at all due to overestimating their physical activity levels. Reasons for this may include misunderstanding what is meant by moderate and vigorous intensity exercise. 
Warwick Cross, senior biokineticist at the High Performance Centre at the Sport Science Institue of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WCED updates the placement of learners still not enrolled

18 February 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education                      Department

 

According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as schools re-opened at the start of the week, 2 077 Grade 1 pupils had not been placed at schools, and 5 219 Grade 8s were also without a school. Numbers change daily as placement as made. Bronagh Hammond, the Director of Communications at WCED gives an update on placements. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hawks arrest suspects over TERS abuse valued at R41 million

18 February 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago | Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit

 

The Hawks have arrested 11 people as part of ongoing investigations into the abuse of TERS claims, valued at more than R41 million. Special Investigating Unit (SIU) officials revealed this during a briefing on their investigations into the management of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour.
 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SAAPA: Tax on booze and smokes must be called health tax - and govt must hike it

Local

[VIDEOS] Why NSRI implores public to stay off Bos 400 shipwreck near Llandudno

Local

Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers

Local

EWN Highlights

5% drop in matric pass rate not a disaster - Umalusi

23 February 2021 10:31 AM

Lesufi pleased with Gauteng matric 2020 pass rate

23 February 2021 9:55 AM

WATCH LIVE: Dipuo Peters continues giving evidence at Zondo Inquiry

23 February 2021 9:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA