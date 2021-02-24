Finance: Working from home tax deductions and other expectations from the Budget Speech

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:44
Life Orientation’s role in social development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ismail Taladia - Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills at the Western Cape Education Department
Today at 07:07
Ensuring we don't lag behind world when it comes to STEM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Vicky Nembaware - Bioinformatician in the Division of Human Genetics, Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Current Curriculum: Ensuring strong emphasis on Humanities Subjects & “New” Disciplines
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nuno Martins - Director, Co-founder and Principal at The Animation School
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Education: where to now for SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raees Khan
Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Employment alone not the sole answers to SA's socioeconomic challenges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alana Bond
Today at 10:08
Jacobs Jams-Kieno in Conversation with the New jam company in Ceres first black female owner
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Budget preview with Dr Iraj Abedian
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 11:05
Bonang Mohale - revamping our Education system
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-2 topics - South Africas budget trends to look out for, and climate change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
Saftu strike outside parliament ahead of Budget
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Today at 12:27
2021 Budget preview: tax implications
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arnaaz Camay - Executive at ENS Africa
Today at 12:37
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:40
Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses - Free State Black Business Council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Motsamai - CEO at Free State Black Business Council
Today at 12:45
Mozzies
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda - CEO at African Applied Chemical
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:09
Budget Show Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
