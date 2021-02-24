Finance: Working from home tax deductions and other expectations from the Budget Speech

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:44
Life Orientation’s role in social development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ismail Taladia - Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills at the Western Cape Education Department
Today at 07:07
Ensuring we don't lag behind world when it comes to STEM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Vicky Nembaware - Bioinformatician in the Division of Human Genetics, Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Current Curriculum: Ensuring strong emphasis on Humanities Subjects & “New” Disciplines
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nuno Martins - Director, Co-founder and Principal at The Animation School
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Education: where to now for SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raees Khan
Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Employment alone not the sole answers to SA's socioeconomic challenges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alana Bond
Today at 10:08
Jacobs Jams-Kieno in Conversation with the New jam company in Ceres first black female owner
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Budget preview with Dr Iraj Abedian
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 11:05
Bonang Mohale - revamping our Education system
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-2 topics - South Africas budget trends to look out for, and climate change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
Saftu strike outside parliament ahead of Budget
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Today at 12:27
2021 Budget preview: tax implications
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arnaaz Camay - Executive at ENS Africa
Today at 12:37
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:40
Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses - Free State Black Business Council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Motsamai - CEO at Free State Black Business Council
Today at 12:45
Mozzies
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda - CEO at African Applied Chemical
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:09
Budget Show Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tensions rise in Masi over use of sports field earmarked for temporary homes There has been a stalemate in Masiphumelele, with some residents preventing the construction of the temporary units on the sports... 23 February 2021 7:32 PM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
Mkhize: Second tranche of J&J Covid-19 vaccines set to arrive in SA on Saturday Another batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines is expected to land in South Africa this weekend. 23 February 2021 6:13 PM
View all Local
Unemployment rises to 32.5%, 7.2 million South Africans without jobs - StatsSA Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says easing lockdown regs will allow people to move from non-economically active category. 23 February 2021 1:46 PM
[EXPLAINER] Minister Creecy on why W Cape small-scale fishing rights scrapped The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister is heading to the High Court to have the current fishing rights scrapped, 23 February 2021 12:19 PM
We were holding our breath, but results better than anticipated - Umalusi Umalusi head Prof Volmink says results were not expected to go up this year, and the results are credible. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
View all Politics
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future' It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi. 23 February 2021 7:18 PM
View all Business
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly. 23 February 2021 2:40 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Sport
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 1:19 PM
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship... 20 February 2021 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme. 21 February 2021 12:54 PM
View all World
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Finance: Working from home tax deductions and other expectations from the Budget Speech

Finance: Working from home tax deductions and other expectations from the Budget Speech

24 February 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Yolandi  Esterhuizen |  Registered tax practitioner & Director: Product Compliance                 at Sage Africa & Middle East

 

Many South Africans are still working from home following the outbreak of a second wave of Covid-19 and the extended lockdown regulations. This means a lot of household expenses have now become work-related expenses. The ability to claim these expenses remains problematic because of the rules, aimed mainly at curbing abuse. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Stats SA data show how hotels, restaurants bled this holiday season

24 February 2021 6:27 AM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

 

New data from a Stat SA report shows that hotels, guest houses, lodges and other accommodation venues earned R15.5 billion less income in 2020 than in 2019 - R9.8 billion versus R25.3 billion. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa responds to this the report of flailing sector.  



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saftu's embarks on nationwide strike ahead of 2021 Budget Speech

24 February 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Zwelinzima Vavi General Secretary  at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)

 

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will embark on nationwide industrial action on Wednesday in response to a number of economic challenges facing the country, including growing poverty, unemployment and inequality. The labour federation is staging  | its strike on the day that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his Budget Speech in parliament.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the response to Ebola must be different this time

23 February 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Jacqueline Weyer | Senior Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable               Diseases (NICD)

 

New reports of Ebola in Guinea are causing anxiety given the history of the West Africa outbreak of 2014-2016 - the largest Ebola outbreak reported to date. The confirmed cases this time have been reported from the southeast of Guinea and only about 100km from various border points with Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. The concern is that the virus could spread to other locations in Guinea as well as neighbouring countries if it is not rapidly contained. Jacqueline Weyer, Senior Medical Scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, details what has been learned and needs to change with response to the virus this time round. 

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matriculates 2020 pass rate

23 February 2021 5:40 AM

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

 

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announced the results of the 2020 national senior certificate examination results. Despite the pandemic the class of 2020 had an 88.2% class attendance amid lockdown challenges and outperformed the class of 2019.  Mathanzima Mweli is the Director General at the Department of Basic Education.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPS is battling to cope with Cash-in-Transit robberies

22 February 2021 6:44 AM

Guest: Anneliese Burgess | Author at Heist!

 

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and Stats SA have published quarterly crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2020/21 period, covering criminal activity reported between October and December 2020. The Minister of Police Bheki Cele admits that SAPS is finding it hard to deal with certain crimes, mentioning Cash-In-Transit heists in particular. Anneliese Burgess, author of HEIST, a novel about cash-in-transit robberies in South Africa, discusses reflects on what can be done to mitigate this issue. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Re-opening of political spaces: Is political gathering essential to national elections?

22 February 2021 5:34 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral                                Commission (IEC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: What the real estate industry can expect from the budget speech

22 February 2021 5:14 AM

Guest: Pearl  Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates

 

Ahead of National Budget Speech later this week, many investors and roleplayers in the real estate industry are holding their breath to gauge the year ahead. A tumultuous 2020 left many feeling hesitant, but there is a strong sense of cautious optimism as we head towards the new financial year. Pearl Scheltema, CEO of Fitzanne Estates gives a forecast of what real estate stakeholders might expect from this year's speech. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021 Australian Open

19 February 2021 6:12 AM

 

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

 

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam event that splits its semifinals from the same singles draw, putting its second men’s singles semifinal alone on the Friday night session each year. It is a match that gets as much of a showcase as a final in the Grand Slam calendar. This year the spotlight is on, a 25-year-old Russian, Daniil Medvedevand a 22-year-old Greek, Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Richard Glover is the CEO at Tennis SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is really needed for SA to economically empower women?

19 February 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Staff Sithole  | Spokesperson  at Women of South Africa (WoSA)

 

In his response to the debate on the State of the Nation address Pres Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of economically empowering women. He said women are working fewer hours, and their employment levels have not recovered as robustly as men. In effect, by improving the economic position of South Africa’s women we can reduce inequality, levels of child hunger and poverty. Staff Sithole, spokesperson for Women of South Africa discuss what is needed for SA to effectively empower women economically.

Women of South Africa (WoSA) is a non-partisan, woman-led advocacy movement formed to demand women’s fair share of South African economic dividends.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Office clerks and med students jumping vaccine queue, frontline doctor alleges

Local

Mkhize: Second tranche of J&J Covid-19 vaccines set to arrive in SA on Saturday

Local

Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers

Local

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

World Sport

EWN Highlights

Stats SA: More than half of EC residents of working age unemployed in Q4

24 February 2021 6:51 AM

Popo Molefe: Montana misled Prasa board about R2.4bn Braamfontein project

24 February 2021 6:43 AM

SA COVID-19 death toll hits 49,413 as 263 more deaths recorded

24 February 2021 6:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA