Health: Obesity in South Africa, how to address this concern

Guest: Dr Wayne May | Endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital
According to South Africa’s 2016 Demographic and Health Survey, 31% of men and 68% of women in South Africa are obese. Obesity is a disease and the stigma surrounding this medical condition needs to be eliminated. Dr Wayne May is a endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital who aims to raise awareness and improve understanding of its root causes and the actions needed to address it.
Guest: Kurt Moore | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni announced an increase in sin taxes when he tabled his Budget Speech on Wednesday. There will be an 8% increase in the excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products. Kurt Moore is the CEO of South African Brandowners Association (SALBA) made submissions to Treasury and SARS, reflecting on their assessment of the economic situation currently facing the industry due to the ban on alcohol sales intermittently during lockdown.
Guest: Dr Monica Stach | Vice Chairperson at National ECD Alliance
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his Budget review in parliament yesterday afternoon. In it he announced provinces will receive R3.5 billion from the Department of Social Development through the early childhood development grant to improve access to quality early childhood development services. Dr Monica Stach, Vice Chairperson of the National ECD Alliance give a stakeholder response on what this will mean for the sector that has been hard hit by the pandemic.
Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
New data from a Stat SA report shows that hotels, guest houses, lodges and other accommodation venues earned R15.5 billion less income in 2020 than in 2019 - R9.8 billion versus R25.3 billion. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa responds to this the report of flailing sector.
Guest: Zwelinzima Vavi General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will embark on nationwide industrial action on Wednesday in response to a number of economic challenges facing the country, including growing poverty, unemployment and inequality. The labour federation is staging | its strike on the day that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his Budget Speech in parliament.
Guest: Yolandi Esterhuizen | Registered tax practitioner & Director: Product Compliance at Sage Africa & Middle East
Many South Africans are still working from home following the outbreak of a second wave of Covid-19 and the extended lockdown regulations. This means a lot of household expenses have now become work-related expenses. The ability to claim these expenses remains problematic because of the rules, aimed mainly at curbing abuse.
Guest: Jacqueline Weyer | Senior Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
New reports of Ebola in Guinea are causing anxiety given the history of the West Africa outbreak of 2014-2016 - the largest Ebola outbreak reported to date. The confirmed cases this time have been reported from the southeast of Guinea and only about 100km from various border points with Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. The concern is that the virus could spread to other locations in Guinea as well as neighbouring countries if it is not rapidly contained. Jacqueline Weyer, Senior Medical Scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, details what has been learned and needs to change with response to the virus this time round.
Guest: Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announced the results of the 2020 national senior certificate examination results. Despite the pandemic the class of 2020 had an 88.2% class attendance amid lockdown challenges and outperformed the class of 2019. Mathanzima Mweli is the Director General at the Department of Basic Education.
Guest: Anneliese Burgess | Author at Heist!
The South African Police Service (SAPS) and Stats SA have published quarterly crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2020/21 period, covering criminal activity reported between October and December 2020. The Minister of Police Bheki Cele admits that SAPS is finding it hard to deal with certain crimes, mentioning Cash-In-Transit heists in particular. Anneliese Burgess, author of HEIST, a novel about cash-in-transit robberies in South Africa, discusses reflects on what can be done to mitigate this issue.
Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)