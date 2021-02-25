Budget 2021: Early Childhood Development series to receive R3.5 Billion

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Audio: Sir Ken Robinson
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Helen Seeney from Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:33
SAITA Business Person of the Year Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sorraiya Ahmed
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-What is an Innovation Budget?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
M&M Academy-Matric in the arts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rolf Pearson
Today at 12:23
CHINESE COURT ORDERS MAN TO PAY EX-WIFE FOR HOUSEWORK IN LANDMARK RULING
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years. 24 February 2021 7:39 PM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education' Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results. 24 February 2021 12:10 PM
Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!) Gqeberha is the isiXhosa name for Walmer Township, one of the first and oldest Port Elizabeth townships. 24 February 2021 10:54 AM
View all Politics
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world? 24 February 2021 7:15 PM
Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers. 24 February 2021 11:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Business
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 24 February 2021 3:26 PM
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success' Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 February 2021 8:48 AM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Sport
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme. 21 February 2021 12:54 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Budget 2021: Early Childhood Development series to receive R3.5 Billion

Budget 2021: Early Childhood Development series to receive R3.5 Billion

25 February 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Dr Monica Stach | Vice Chairperson  at National ECD Alliance

 

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his Budget review in parliament yesterday afternoon. In it he announced provinces will receive R3.5 billion from the Department of Social Development through the early childhood development grant to improve access to quality early childhood development services. Dr Monica Stach, Vice Chairperson of the National ECD Alliance give a stakeholder response on what this will mean for the sector that has been hard hit by the pandemic. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Alcohol industries slams 8 percent tax increase

25 February 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Kurt  Moore  | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)

 

Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni announced an increase in sin taxes when he tabled his Budget Speech on Wednesday. There will be an 8% increase in the excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products. Kurt Moore is the CEO of South African Brandowners Association (SALBA) made submissions to Treasury and SARS, reflecting on their assessment of the economic situation currently facing the industry due to the ban on alcohol sales intermittently during lockdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Obesity in South Africa, how to address this concern

25 February 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Dr Wayne May | Endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital

 

According to  South Africa’s 2016 Demographic and Health Survey, 31% of men and 68% of women in South Africa are obese. Obesity is a disease and the stigma surrounding this medical condition needs to be eliminated. Dr Wayne May is a endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital who aims to raise awareness and improve understanding of its root causes and the actions needed to address it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stats SA data show how hotels, restaurants bled this holiday season

24 February 2021 6:27 AM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

 

New data from a Stat SA report shows that hotels, guest houses, lodges and other accommodation venues earned R15.5 billion less income in 2020 than in 2019 - R9.8 billion versus R25.3 billion. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa responds to this the report of flailing sector.  



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saftu's embarks on nationwide strike ahead of 2021 Budget Speech

24 February 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Zwelinzima Vavi General Secretary  at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)

 

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will embark on nationwide industrial action on Wednesday in response to a number of economic challenges facing the country, including growing poverty, unemployment and inequality. The labour federation is staging  | its strike on the day that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his Budget Speech in parliament.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Working from home tax deductions and other expectations from the Budget Speech

24 February 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Yolandi  Esterhuizen |  Registered tax practitioner & Director: Product Compliance                 at Sage Africa & Middle East

 

Many South Africans are still working from home following the outbreak of a second wave of Covid-19 and the extended lockdown regulations. This means a lot of household expenses have now become work-related expenses. The ability to claim these expenses remains problematic because of the rules, aimed mainly at curbing abuse. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the response to Ebola must be different this time

23 February 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Jacqueline Weyer | Senior Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable               Diseases (NICD)

 

New reports of Ebola in Guinea are causing anxiety given the history of the West Africa outbreak of 2014-2016 - the largest Ebola outbreak reported to date. The confirmed cases this time have been reported from the southeast of Guinea and only about 100km from various border points with Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. The concern is that the virus could spread to other locations in Guinea as well as neighbouring countries if it is not rapidly contained. Jacqueline Weyer, Senior Medical Scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, details what has been learned and needs to change with response to the virus this time round. 

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matriculates 2020 pass rate

23 February 2021 5:40 AM

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

 

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announced the results of the 2020 national senior certificate examination results. Despite the pandemic the class of 2020 had an 88.2% class attendance amid lockdown challenges and outperformed the class of 2019.  Mathanzima Mweli is the Director General at the Department of Basic Education.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPS is battling to cope with Cash-in-Transit robberies

22 February 2021 6:44 AM

Guest: Anneliese Burgess | Author at Heist!

 

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and Stats SA have published quarterly crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2020/21 period, covering criminal activity reported between October and December 2020. The Minister of Police Bheki Cele admits that SAPS is finding it hard to deal with certain crimes, mentioning Cash-In-Transit heists in particular. Anneliese Burgess, author of HEIST, a novel about cash-in-transit robberies in South Africa, discusses reflects on what can be done to mitigate this issue. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Re-opening of political spaces: Is political gathering essential to national elections?

22 February 2021 5:34 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral                                Commission (IEC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

Business Local Politics

Karl Bremer Hospital becomes fourth vaccination site in Cape Town

Local

The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Sin tax hikes in the interest of health, explains Mboweni

25 February 2021 7:43 AM

Govt to pull together all resources to pay for vaccine roll-out - Mboweni

25 February 2021 7:29 AM

Mboweni's budget dishonest, unaspiring, say opposition parties

25 February 2021 7:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA