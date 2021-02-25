Budget 2021: Early Childhood Development series to receive R3.5 Billion

Guest: Jacqueline Weyer | Senior Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)







New reports of Ebola in Guinea are causing anxiety given the history of the West Africa outbreak of 2014-2016 - the largest Ebola outbreak reported to date. The confirmed cases this time have been reported from the southeast of Guinea and only about 100km from various border points with Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. The concern is that the virus could spread to other locations in Guinea as well as neighbouring countries if it is not rapidly contained. Jacqueline Weyer, Senior Medical Scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, details what has been learned and needs to change with response to the virus this time round.













