Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Yoga Ndira

Today at 03:35
Sports Talk with Carl Lewis
Weekend Early
Guests
Carl Lewis
Today at 06:45
Lead SA: Earth Child Muizenberg
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Janna Kretzmar
Today at 07:10
V&A Waterfront Partners with Ocean-i Sustainable Furniture
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sante Gouws - Co-Founder Ocean-i
Today at 07:40
Wellness - Weight Loss Drugs
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Khulile Singata
Today at 08:10
Talking Point - Do accents matter?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Amber April
Shana Fife
Tinashe Venge - Senior Producer at Zalebs
Today at 08:40
Local Author Joins the Marvel Universe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Mohale Mashigo
Today at 08:50
Khayelitsha Agripreneur restoring greenhouse of hope
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ncumisa Mkabile
Today at 09:10
The UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:22
Movie Review: The Little Things Denzel Washington
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 09:50
Sara-Jayne's bookclub: The Big South African Hair Book
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Janine Jellers
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas. 27 February 2021 2:54 PM
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and fem... 27 February 2021 11:29 AM
[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label. 27 February 2021 9:00 AM
Cancel or calling out racists? 'A difference between accountability and shaming Presenter Sara-Jayne speaks to race theorist Dr Marthinus Conradie about how to deal with racism in society. 27 February 2021 9:46 AM
Makhanda water update: Pumps still not repaired, situation remains dire Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says the pumps sent for repairs are still not ready and so the situation is unchanged. 26 February 2021 3:51 PM
eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias News broadcaster eNCA has issued a statement defending their journalist Lindsay Dentlinger amid online backlash over alleged racis... 26 February 2021 8:08 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 27 February 2021 11:48 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg. 27 February 2021 8:02 AM
It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names isiXhosa tutor Bridgette Khumalo breaks down how to pronounce the newly-named places in the Eastern Cape. 26 February 2021 9:49 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce. 25 February 2021 3:35 PM
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Na... 25 February 2021 1:10 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Yoga Ndira

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Yoga Ndira

26 February 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

If you have little time to relax daily, but need all the benefits of a few hours of normal sleep, then tune in to Liezel chatting about her time-saving relaxation find of the week: Yoga Nidra. Our resident fitness enthusiast tells us more about the health and lifestyle benefits of the therapy you can do in your own bed, this week.

 


Port Elizabeth’s name change to Gqeberha is timely

26 February 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Vusumzi  Mba | Researcher at Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders

 

Vusumzi Mba is a researcher at the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders considers the decision to rename the city of Port Elizabeth in an indigenous languages – isiXhosa Gqeberha, in Khoi Khabera – and the renaming of Port Elizabeth International Airport after Khoi political activist and Khoi chief Dawid Stuurman as timely. It is, in his opinion, part of a decolonial project, which seeks to reshape and reimagine the benefit of preserving heritage in post-colonial South Africa.



 

 

Deadline looming to finalise constitutional amendments on land expropriation bill

26 February 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Dr Mathole Motshekga | Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee to initiate and                        introduce legislation amending section 25 of the Constitution 

 

Members of the ad hoc committee on land expropriation are set to finalise the Bill on amendments to the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation by March 19th. Chairperson of the committee Dr Mathole Motshekga gives an update on where they are in the process of making the March 19th deadline.

Alcohol industries slams 8 percent tax increase

25 February 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Kurt  Moore  | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)

 

Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni announced an increase in sin taxes when he tabled his Budget Speech on Wednesday. There will be an 8% increase in the excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products. Kurt Moore is the CEO of South African Brandowners Association (SALBA) made submissions to Treasury and SARS, reflecting on their assessment of the economic situation currently facing the industry due to the ban on alcohol sales intermittently during lockdown. 

Budget 2021: Early Childhood Development series to receive R3.5 Billion

25 February 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Dr Monica Stach | Vice Chairperson  at National ECD Alliance

 

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his Budget review in parliament yesterday afternoon. In it he announced provinces will receive R3.5 billion from the Department of Social Development through the early childhood development grant to improve access to quality early childhood development services. Dr Monica Stach, Vice Chairperson of the National ECD Alliance give a stakeholder response on what this will mean for the sector that has been hard hit by the pandemic. 

Health: Obesity in South Africa, how to address this concern

25 February 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Dr Wayne May | Endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital

 

According to  South Africa’s 2016 Demographic and Health Survey, 31% of men and 68% of women in South Africa are obese. Obesity is a disease and the stigma surrounding this medical condition needs to be eliminated. Dr Wayne May is a endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital who aims to raise awareness and improve understanding of its root causes and the actions needed to address it.

Stats SA data show how hotels, restaurants bled this holiday season

24 February 2021 6:27 AM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

 

New data from a Stat SA report shows that hotels, guest houses, lodges and other accommodation venues earned R15.5 billion less income in 2020 than in 2019 - R9.8 billion versus R25.3 billion. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa responds to this the report of flailing sector.  



 

Saftu's embarks on nationwide strike ahead of 2021 Budget Speech

24 February 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Zwelinzima Vavi General Secretary  at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)

 

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will embark on nationwide industrial action on Wednesday in response to a number of economic challenges facing the country, including growing poverty, unemployment and inequality. The labour federation is staging  | its strike on the day that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his Budget Speech in parliament.

 

Finance: Working from home tax deductions and other expectations from the Budget Speech

24 February 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Yolandi  Esterhuizen |  Registered tax practitioner & Director: Product Compliance                 at Sage Africa & Middle East

 

Many South Africans are still working from home following the outbreak of a second wave of Covid-19 and the extended lockdown regulations. This means a lot of household expenses have now become work-related expenses. The ability to claim these expenses remains problematic because of the rules, aimed mainly at curbing abuse. 

Why the response to Ebola must be different this time

23 February 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Jacqueline Weyer | Senior Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable               Diseases (NICD)

 

New reports of Ebola in Guinea are causing anxiety given the history of the West Africa outbreak of 2014-2016 - the largest Ebola outbreak reported to date. The confirmed cases this time have been reported from the southeast of Guinea and only about 100km from various border points with Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. The concern is that the virus could spread to other locations in Guinea as well as neighbouring countries if it is not rapidly contained. Jacqueline Weyer, Senior Medical Scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, details what has been learned and needs to change with response to the virus this time round. 

 

 

 

[FIRE UPDATE] Jonkershoek burns in strong winds and blistering heat

Local

Stomach bug going around in Cape Town? City reports drop in diarrheal cases

Local

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EC crime stats: Attempted murder down by 12.3%, rape down by 2.7%

27 February 2021 4:55 PM

Another Cape teen (15) dies after being caught in suspected gang crossfire

27 February 2021 2:57 PM

Full steam ahead: Prasa unveils new group CEO, ready to deliver better service

27 February 2021 2:39 PM

