Home Affairs hopes to eliminate refugee status appeals backlog within 4 years

Today at 09:40 R1,92 billion has been committed Covid-19 related Expenditure Today with Kieno Kammies

David Meynier

Today at 10:05 Our scientific capabilities around vaccines The Clement Manyathela Show

Dr Mmobeni Muofhe, Deputy Director General: Technology Innovations

Today at 10:08 How to deal with Negative Perceptions with Solly Moeng Today with Kieno Kammies

Solly Moeng

Today at 10:33 The welfare gap is growing at an alarming rate Today with Kieno Kammies

Dr Armand Bam

Today at 10:35 Can you teach Emotional Intelligence? The Clement Manyathela Show

Stephanie Vermeulen - Author and EQ pioneer

Today at 11:05 Listeners Choice- The ins and outs of housing levies The Clement Manyathela Show

Hendrik Hoffman, managing director of Rise Property Solutions

Today at 11:05 Innovations in Marketing Diversity Today with Kieno Kammies

Cyril Zuma

Today at 11:32 National Consumer Commission Today with Kieno Kammies

Thezi Mabuza

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:10 OINT BRIEFING BY MINISTER OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SCIENCE & INNOVATION AND MINISTER OF HEALTH ON THE LATEST SCIENTIFIC RESULTS ON COVID-19 VARIANT The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:15 Pan African Bar Association The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Nasreen Rajab-Budlender - Chair at Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (PABASA)

Today at 12:23 Huge R583m drug bust - Saldanha Bay municipality responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Andre Truter - Corporate Services and Public Safety mayco member at Saldanha Bay municipality

Today at 12:37 Town planning/urban development: what should the CoCT prioritize to revitalize Belville? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Edgar Pieterse - Director at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town

Today at 12:40 SA company to investigate after Amnesty says it shot at civilians in Mozambique The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Knowler

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

