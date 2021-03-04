FITNESS with Liezel: Test it out Thursday

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Fitness guru Liezel Van Der Westhuizen tests out new LiveFit range of exercise equipment available at Pick n Pay.
Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Cape Town to host the final leg of World Rugby Sevens Series Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town explains for the event will work.
Guest: Annah Masoga | Divisional Head Policy and Regulation, in the National Payment System Department at the Reserve bank.
The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) is asking for input on the possibility of setting up a South African card scheme. Annah Masoga Divisional Head Policy and Regulation, in the National Payment System Department at the Reserve Bank explains how you can share your thoughts on this.
Guest: Bianca Keeley | Psychologist
Psychologist, Bianca Keely breakdown covid fatigue and how one can combat it.
Guest: Sally Gandar | Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town
Sally Gandar, Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town talks about Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's hopes to eliminate refugee status appeals backlog within 4 years.
Guest: Steve Hughes | Founder of Platinum Edge Wealth model
Steve Hughes, founder of Platinum Edge Wealth model, shares tips on how to start building a retirement fund and how to rebuild it if you had to dip into it.
Resident fitness guru Liezel Van Der Westhuizen talks about a virtual workout event called PUGilates.
Guest: Guy Leitch | Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Guest: Florencia Belvedere | Programme Consultant at Public Affairs Research Institute
Dr Florencia Belvedere Programme Consultant leading the State Reform Programme at the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI) talks about how the government could root out corruption among public service officials.
For fitness tip Tuesday, our resident fitness guru Liezel Van Der Westhuizen talks about stretches you should do before getting out of bed.