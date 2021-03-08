Fitness with Liezel: A rest day is as important as a training day

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:05
UIF extends relief payments
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Allan Ravagaloo, director: Provincial Support, UIF
Guests
Allan Ravagaloo, director: Provincial Support, UIF
125
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook - Myanmar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston
Guests
Rich Preston
125
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Guests
Helena Wasserman
125
Today at 10:35
The 'Wounded'
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Supra Mahumapelo
Bongani Bongo
Guests
Supra Mahumapelo
Bongani Bongo
125
Today at 10:45
Pick n’ Pay Celebrates Raymond Ackermans 90th birthday with throwback recycled bags.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Ackerman
Guests
Jonathan Ackerman
125
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse - retirement plans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Dealing with Change
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Wilma Calvert - Counselor from the Family Life Centre
Guests
Wilma Calvert - Counselor from the Family Life Centre
125
Today at 11:16
International Women's Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yogaveli Nambiar
Guests
Yogaveli Nambiar
125
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather - NFT Tokens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
125
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Mondays Woodies Burgers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Munir Haywood
Guests
Munir Haywood
125
Today at 12:15
Ace tells ANC MP's to vote against PP impeachment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da
125
Today at 12:23
IPID investigates lock down brutality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
125
Today at 12:40
EWN feature: Revitalizing Belville CBD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
125
Today at 18:08
Peter Matlare
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sbusiso Nxumalo
Guests
Sbusiso Nxumalo
125
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
125
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money - Mbhazima Shilowa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
125
