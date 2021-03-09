Sanco ready to defend motorist's rights over reported e-toll penalisation

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Feathers fly in SA's chicken tariff war
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)
Today at 08:21
Has it been a milder summer ?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Latest Local
SA prisoner conjugal visits denied, but why expert says these could be good idea Judge Jody Kollapen has denied Boeremag member Dr Wilhelm Pretorius monthly three-hour conjugal visits with his wife. 8 March 2021 6:44 PM
Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape CapeNature says 51 crocodiles have so far been accounted for after an undisclosed number escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale... 8 March 2021 5:38 PM
First healthcare worker inoculated at Paarl Hospital vaccine site Health workers in the rural districts of the province have started receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Paarl Hospita... 8 March 2021 4:40 PM
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
Crucial meeting between Zuma and ANC top six expected to take place virtually It appears former president Jacob Zuma is no longer meeting with the ANC top six officials at Luthuli House as initially planned. 8 March 2021 2:04 PM
Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown? IPID is investigating cases that took place in March and April 2020 but Viewfinder's Daneel Knoetze says 199 cases were reported. 8 March 2021 1:22 PM
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic. 8 March 2021 9:28 AM
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Sanco ready to defend motorist's rights over reported e-toll penalisation

Sanco ready to defend motorist's rights over reported e-toll penalisation

9 March 2021 6:22 AM

Guest: Chris  Malematja | Gauteng Provincial `Chairperson at South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco)

 

The South African National Civic Organization (SANCO) in Gauteng province on Monday warned national roads agency SANRAL against reported plans to punish motorists who are not paying controversial e-tolls by blocking them from renewing annual vehicle licences. Chris Malematja is the Gauteng Provincial Chairperson at Sanco. 

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

The DA to get the support need for Busisiwe Mkhewebane's removal?

9 March 2021 5:42 AM

Guest: Natasha Mazzone  | Parliamentary Chief Whip at DA

 

 

Last week the independent panel's tasked with an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office found that there was prima face evidence of sustained incompetence and misconduct. Parliament's MPs now have to decide whether to hold a formal inquiry by a two-thirds majority vote. It's the DA intention to lobby support for her removal.  

Travel&Tourism: South Africa, An Explorer’s Paradise

9 March 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Altaaf Kazi  | General manager for global PR  and communications  at SA Tourism

 

South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise is an online exhibition aimed at showcasing the best in travel and tourism the country has to offer. This collaboration between Google Arts & Culture and SA Tourism allows visitors from all over the world to explore SA through a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 digital stories. The exhibition is the first phase of this initiative to boost tourism recovery. Altaaf Kazi, general manager for PR and communications at SA Tourism talks about the long term collaboration and how SMMEs can get involved.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Lunchtime workout from home

9 March 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Trying to fit in a lunchtime workout from home? Fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen, gives you tips on how to freshen up fast before your next zoom meeting?

Starting the 2021 tertiary academic year

8 March 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa | CEO  at Universities South Africa

 

The tertiary academy year is  off to a rocky start. While the universities of Fort Hare, Pretoria, Cape Town and Johannesburg, as well as Unisa and Wits, began registration on 1 March many students still face uncertainty about the funding of students. In addition to halting funding for some qualifications for first time student, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has yet to finalise funding approval for all first-time students. Considering these challenges, Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa talks about the tertiary year ahead. 

Magashule urges MPs not to support process to impeach the Public Protector

8 March 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

 

Following a report by an independent panel appointed by Parliament finding that impeachment proceedings should be instituted against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has called on MPs this week to not vote in support of the motion to remove her. 

Fitness with Liezel: A rest day is as important as a training day

8 March 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Fitness guru Liezel Van Der Westhuizen talks about why a rest days is just as vital as a training day. 

Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour

5 March 2021 6:27 AM

Guest: Dave Bellairs | Event Director at The Cycle Tour

 

 

Dave Bellairs, director at Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust. explains the Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour that is on between 6 – 14 March.

FITNESS with Liezel

5 March 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel, talks about how the world-famous Cape Town Cycle Tour has adapted to the new normal in 2021

Cape Town to host the final leg of World Rugby Sevens Series

4 March 2021 6:25 AM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of                     Cape Town

 

 

Cape Town to host the final leg of World Rugby Sevens Series Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town explains for the event will work. 

Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape

Local

Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef

Local

Don't be alarmed by nuclear siren test at Koeberg - but do keep your pets inside

Local

EWN Highlights

Nzimande: Unisa must explain why it accepted extra first year students

9 March 2021 7:32 AM

SAHRC condemns ongoing attacks on foreign nationals in Durban CBD

9 March 2021 6:47 AM

Molefe: I replaced Letsema with Regiments because of conflict of interest

9 March 2021 6:34 AM

