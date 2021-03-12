Fraudulent PCR test results potentially damaging SA travel too

Guest: Rodger Foster | CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Although much of the blame for dozens of countries banning travellers from South Africa has been placed on the prevalence of the 501Y.V2 variant, poor control measures on PCR testing maybe a cause for greater concern. SAA Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster, believes more measure should be put in to place to prevent the prevalence of fraudulent PCR test result certificates.
Guest: Thinus Ferreira | Independent Television critic
DStv and Openview subscribers will have an additional 18 channels added in May for the perusing enjoyment. PremiumFree TV, a new free-to-air TV service will carry a range of content from sports, movies, telenovelas, kids content, factual content, drama series, gospel, comedy and reality programming. Thinues Ferreria shares more details on this offering.
Guest: Leonard Ramatlakane | Board Chairperson at Prasa
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) has enlisted and trained community members as volunteers tasked with protecting its infrastructure in a newly launched programme, the People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P). The project kicked off in the Western Cape but will eventually be rolled out nationwide. it's budgeted to employ over 5,000 people nationally.
Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
A man was shot dead on Wednesday morning near Wits University. It is alleged that he died after police fired rubber bullets at Wits University’s protesting students at the Braamfontein campus. An IPID investigators have been deployed to determine if this was a police shooting. Eldred de Klerk speaks about police protocol when dispersing protestors and if it was followed in this instance.
Guest: Mthubanzi Mniki | Spokesperson at Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality continues to face one of the harshest droughts, with all five combined dam levels sitting at 16%. However, the Eastern Cape has not yet been declared a drought disaster area by Premier Oscar Mabuyane. A previous declaration has lapsed.
Mthubanzi Mniki is the spokesperson for Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan municipality.
Guest: Tsungai Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate
An additional stream of income can be a financial safety-blanket that help you weather the storm of whatever life throws at you. A great way to cover yourself would be to start your own side hustle. This would not only be a great way to earn extra income but it can also be the key to making ends meet, or even breaking free from your day job.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Guest: Chris Malematja | Gauteng Provincial `Chairperson at South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco)
The South African National Civic Organization (SANCO) in Gauteng province on Monday warned national roads agency SANRAL against reported plans to punish motorists who are not paying controversial e-tolls by blocking them from renewing annual vehicle licences. Chris Malematja is the Gauteng Provincial Chairperson at Sanco.
Guest: Natasha Mazzone | Parliamentary Chief Whip at DA
Last week the independent panel's tasked with an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office found that there was prima face evidence of sustained incompetence and misconduct. Parliament's MPs now have to decide whether to hold a formal inquiry by a two-thirds majority vote. It's the DA intention to lobby support for her removal.
Guest: Altaaf Kazi | General manager for global PR and communications at SA Tourism
South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise is an online exhibition aimed at showcasing the best in travel and tourism the country has to offer. This collaboration between Google Arts & Culture and SA Tourism allows visitors from all over the world to explore SA through a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 digital stories. The exhibition is the first phase of this initiative to boost tourism recovery. Altaaf Kazi, general manager for PR and communications at SA Tourism talks about the long term collaboration and how SMMEs can get involved.