New free-to-air satellite TV service will add 18 more channels to DStv and Openview

Latest Local
Mogoeng to challenge ruling instructing him to apologise for pro-Israel comments Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will appeal the ruling ordering him to unreservedly apologise and retract his pro-Israel comments. 14 March 2021 2:08 PM
UPDATE: Eskom extends Stage 2 load shedding until Wednesday morning Eskom announced on Sunday afternoon that Stage 2 power cuts will continue until Wednesday. 14 March 2021 12:41 PM
UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration Amid ongoing student protests over financial exclusion, UCT has announced that it will allow students with debt from 2020 to regis... 14 March 2021 11:36 AM
Domestic workers can now claim for workplace injury, but employers must register New Coida rules have been gazetted. The next step is for relevant parties to make sure domestic workers do benefit says Sadsawu. 12 March 2021 5:18 PM
[VIDEOS] Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office Protesters want UCT management to meet with them to address their financial struggles and historical debt. 12 March 2021 2:45 PM
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy. 11 March 2021 2:36 PM
South Africa needs additional measures to root out fake PCR tests - Airlink CEO Airlink CEO Rodger Foster says fake PCR tests for Covid-19 are having a damaging effect on travel to and from South Africa. 12 March 2021 8:43 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19. 11 March 2021 8:09 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win! Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part. 12 March 2021 3:37 PM
'SPCA Trail 4 Tails' to raise much-needed funds for rescue animals On Sunday 14 March a group of eight trail guides and mountain hikers will cycle and hike 70km from Cape Point in aid of animals. 12 March 2021 2:30 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
New free-to-air satellite TV service will add 18 more channels to DStv and Openview

New free-to-air satellite TV service will add 18 more channels to DStv and Openview

12 March 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Thinus Ferreira | Independent Television critic 

 

DStv and Openview subscribers will have an additional 18 channels added in May for the perusing enjoyment. PremiumFree TV, a new free-to-air TV service will carry a range of content from sports, movies, telenovelas, kids content, factual content, drama series, gospel, comedy and reality programming.  Thinues Ferreria shares more details on this offering. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Fraudulent PCR test results potentially damaging SA travel too

12 March 2021 5:36 AM

Guest: Rodger Foster | CEO and MD at SA Airlink

 

Although much of the blame for dozens of countries banning travellers from South Africa has been placed on the prevalence of the 501Y.V2 variant, poor control measures on PCR testing maybe a cause for greater concern. SAA Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster, believes more measure should be put in to place to prevent the prevalence of fraudulent PCR test result certificates. 



 

Prasa launches People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P) to protect infrastructure

11 March 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Leonard Ramatlakane | Board Chairperson  at Prasa

 

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) has enlisted and trained community members as volunteers tasked with protecting its infrastructure in a newly launched programme, the People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P). The project kicked off in the Western Cape but will eventually be rolled out nationwide. it's budgeted to employ over 5,000 people nationally.

 

Wits shooting: Did police follow protocol when dispersing the crowd of protestors?

11 March 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

 

A man was shot dead on Wednesday morning near Wits University. It is alleged that he died after police fired rubber bullets at Wits University’s protesting students at the Braamfontein campus. An IPID investigators have been deployed to determine if this was a police shooting. Eldred de Klerk speaks about police protocol when dispersing protestors and if it was followed in this instance.   

Nelson Mandela Bay's water crisis, five combined dam levels sit at 16%

10 March 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Mthubanzi Mniki | Spokesperson  at Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality

 

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality continues to face one of the harshest droughts, with all five combined dam levels sitting at 16%. However, the Eastern Cape has not yet been declared a drought disaster area by Premier Oscar Mabuyane. A previous declaration has lapsed.
Mthubanzi Mniki is the spokesperson for Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan municipality.

Finance: Side hustle your way through to financial freedom

10 March 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Tsungai  Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion                 Advocate 

 

An additional stream of income can be a financial safety-blanket that help you weather the storm of whatever life throws at you. A great way to cover yourself would be to start your own side hustle. This would not only be a great way to earn extra income but it can also be the key to making ends meet, or even breaking free from your day job. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping fit while traveling

10 March 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

 

Sanco ready to defend motorist's rights over reported e-toll penalisation

9 March 2021 6:22 AM

Guest: Chris  Malematja | Gauteng Provincial `Chairperson at South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco)

 

The South African National Civic Organization (SANCO) in Gauteng province on Monday warned national roads agency SANRAL against reported plans to punish motorists who are not paying controversial e-tolls by blocking them from renewing annual vehicle licences. Chris Malematja is the Gauteng Provincial Chairperson at Sanco. 

 

The DA to get the support need for Busisiwe Mkhewebane's removal?

9 March 2021 5:42 AM

Guest: Natasha Mazzone  | Parliamentary Chief Whip at DA

 

 

Last week the independent panel's tasked with an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office found that there was prima face evidence of sustained incompetence and misconduct. Parliament's MPs now have to decide whether to hold a formal inquiry by a two-thirds majority vote. It's the DA intention to lobby support for her removal.  

Travel&Tourism: South Africa, An Explorer’s Paradise

9 March 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Altaaf Kazi  | General manager for global PR  and communications  at SA Tourism

 

South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise is an online exhibition aimed at showcasing the best in travel and tourism the country has to offer. This collaboration between Google Arts & Culture and SA Tourism allows visitors from all over the world to explore SA through a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 digital stories. The exhibition is the first phase of this initiative to boost tourism recovery. Altaaf Kazi, general manager for PR and communications at SA Tourism talks about the long term collaboration and how SMMEs can get involved.

