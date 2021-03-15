Importance of sleep in fitness

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
In conversation with Duane Vermeulen - winner of the Annual Brightrock Players Choice Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duane Vermeulen - Rugby player
Today at 18:08
Eskom to continue with maintenance despite heightened risk of load-shedding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philliph Dukash - Head of Generation at Eskom
Today at 18:12
Absa defers annual dividend, profits drop 51%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Stadio reports 10% growth in student numbers and revenue jumped by 14% to R933 million.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio
Today at 18:49
Yuppiechef to be powered by Mr. Price
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Byron Lotter - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Today at 19:08
Sun International's income from continuing operations declining by 49% to R6.1 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature ; Billions at play by NJ Ayuk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
NJ Ayuk - Chairman at African Energy Chamber
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People’s Money ; Sisa Ntshona, sa tourism ceo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sisa Ntshona - CEO at SA Tourism
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
GP govt blew R117m on six contracts for potentially harmful Covid-19 fumigation The Gauteng government has reportedly wasted R117 million over 11 months on unnecessary and potentially dangerous Covid-19 fumigat... 15 March 2021 5:45 PM
'Mogoeng’s legacy marred by controversial comments towards end of his tenure' Some experts have warned that recent public comments by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng have the potential to undermine his legacy. 15 March 2021 2:01 PM
Latest kangaroo court due to Delft population explosion and a community fed up? Delft CPF's Pastor Charles George says there are thousands of new shacks, houses, malls, and clinics, yet only one police station. 15 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Local
'SAPS gun permit system turned off due to non-payment of service provider' SA Arms and Ammo Dealers Association's Martin Hood says it is a very large crisis in the management of firearms in South Africa. 15 March 2021 2:25 PM
Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification 'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans. 15 March 2021 12:08 PM
Pauli van Wyk: Alleged ringleaders of VBS looting caught The investigative journalist says businesspeople, chartered accountants, and lawyers, worked in a concerted effort to loot bank. 15 March 2021 10:58 AM
View all Politics
Eastern Cape factory set to produce vaccines for Johnson & Johnson Aspen says plans to produce the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at its Eastern Cape facility are on track. 15 March 2021 12:33 PM
South Africa needs additional measures to root out fake PCR tests - Airlink CEO Airlink CEO Rodger Foster says fake PCR tests for Covid-19 are having a damaging effect on travel to and from South Africa. 12 March 2021 8:43 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert. 15 March 2021 4:14 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win! Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part. 12 March 2021 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Importance of sleep in fitness

Importance of sleep in fitness

15 March 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

Monday Motivation: rejuvenate your week with better sleep 

Sunday is the start of International sleep week which highlights the importance of sleep quality and overall health. Joni Peddie who has just written a Sleep ebook titled: Are you in sleep debt ? ‘Budget your sleep’ like you you budget your money. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Thousands of learners still unplaced in the WC province

15 March 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape                             Education Department

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) revealed during a briefing to the standing committee on Education in the Western Cape legislature last week, that there were more than 6 500 unplaced learners as of March 8. Bronagh Hammond, director of communications at the Western Cape Education Department, discusses why so many students are still not placed. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Understanding proposed changes to the Sectional Title Act

15 March 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Auren Freitas dos Santos | Director  at The Community Schemes Advisory Inc

 

Parliament’s portfolio committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development called for written comment on the Sectional Titles Amendment Bill. The bill introduces a number of additional regulations which largely relate to the management and development of schemes including extensions and common property. Auren Freitas dos Santos is the director of The Community Schemes Advisory Inc. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New free-to-air satellite TV service will add 18 more channels to DStv and Openview

12 March 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Thinus Ferreira | Independent Television critic 

 

DStv and Openview subscribers will have an additional 18 channels added in May for the perusing enjoyment. PremiumFree TV, a new free-to-air TV service will carry a range of content from sports, movies, telenovelas, kids content, factual content, drama series, gospel, comedy and reality programming.  Thinues Ferreria shares more details on this offering. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fraudulent PCR test results potentially damaging SA travel too

12 March 2021 5:36 AM

Guest: Rodger Foster | CEO and MD at SA Airlink

 

Although much of the blame for dozens of countries banning travellers from South Africa has been placed on the prevalence of the 501Y.V2 variant, poor control measures on PCR testing maybe a cause for greater concern. SAA Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster, believes more measure should be put in to place to prevent the prevalence of fraudulent PCR test result certificates. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prasa launches People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P) to protect infrastructure

11 March 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Leonard Ramatlakane | Board Chairperson  at Prasa

 

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) has enlisted and trained community members as volunteers tasked with protecting its infrastructure in a newly launched programme, the People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P). The project kicked off in the Western Cape but will eventually be rolled out nationwide. it's budgeted to employ over 5,000 people nationally.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits shooting: Did police follow protocol when dispersing the crowd of protestors?

11 March 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

 

A man was shot dead on Wednesday morning near Wits University. It is alleged that he died after police fired rubber bullets at Wits University’s protesting students at the Braamfontein campus. An IPID investigators have been deployed to determine if this was a police shooting. Eldred de Klerk speaks about police protocol when dispersing protestors and if it was followed in this instance.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nelson Mandela Bay's water crisis, five combined dam levels sit at 16%

10 March 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Mthubanzi Mniki | Spokesperson  at Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality

 

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality continues to face one of the harshest droughts, with all five combined dam levels sitting at 16%. However, the Eastern Cape has not yet been declared a drought disaster area by Premier Oscar Mabuyane. A previous declaration has lapsed.
Mthubanzi Mniki is the spokesperson for Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan municipality.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Side hustle your way through to financial freedom

10 March 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Tsungai  Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion                 Advocate 

 

An additional stream of income can be a financial safety-blanket that help you weather the storm of whatever life throws at you. A great way to cover yourself would be to start your own side hustle. This would not only be a great way to earn extra income but it can also be the key to making ends meet, or even breaking free from your day job. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping fit while traveling

10 March 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why thousands of learners still unplaced in W Cape - WCED

WC health authorities concerned that Easter and Ramadan could be spreader events

Local

UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration

Local

EWN Highlights

DA cancels Limpopo congress five days before event

15 March 2021 5:19 PM

Nongoma municipality taking all precautions ahead of King Zwelithini's burial

15 March 2021 4:51 PM

Eskom's De Ruyter to fully cooperate with racism probe against him

15 March 2021 3:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA