Thousands of learners still unplaced in the WC province

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Western Cape Education Department (WCED) revealed during a briefing to the standing committee on Education in the Western Cape legislature last week, that there were more than 6 500 unplaced learners as of March 8. Bronagh Hammond, director of communications at the Western Cape Education Department, discusses why so many students are still not placed.
Guest: Auren Freitas dos Santos | Director at The Community Schemes Advisory Inc
Parliament’s portfolio committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development called for written comment on the Sectional Titles Amendment Bill. The bill introduces a number of additional regulations which largely relate to the management and development of schemes including extensions and common property. Auren Freitas dos Santos is the director of The Community Schemes Advisory Inc.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Monday Motivation: rejuvenate your week with better sleep
Sunday is the start of International sleep week which highlights the importance of sleep quality and overall health. Joni Peddie who has just written a Sleep ebook titled: Are you in sleep debt ? ‘Budget your sleep’ like you you budget your money.
Guest: Thinus Ferreira | Independent Television critic
DStv and Openview subscribers will have an additional 18 channels added in May for the perusing enjoyment. PremiumFree TV, a new free-to-air TV service will carry a range of content from sports, movies, telenovelas, kids content, factual content, drama series, gospel, comedy and reality programming. Thinues Ferreria shares more details on this offering.
Guest: Rodger Foster | CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Although much of the blame for dozens of countries banning travellers from South Africa has been placed on the prevalence of the 501Y.V2 variant, poor control measures on PCR testing maybe a cause for greater concern. SAA Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster, believes more measure should be put in to place to prevent the prevalence of fraudulent PCR test result certificates.
Guest: Leonard Ramatlakane | Board Chairperson at Prasa
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) has enlisted and trained community members as volunteers tasked with protecting its infrastructure in a newly launched programme, the People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P). The project kicked off in the Western Cape but will eventually be rolled out nationwide. it's budgeted to employ over 5,000 people nationally.
Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
A man was shot dead on Wednesday morning near Wits University. It is alleged that he died after police fired rubber bullets at Wits University’s protesting students at the Braamfontein campus. An IPID investigators have been deployed to determine if this was a police shooting. Eldred de Klerk speaks about police protocol when dispersing protestors and if it was followed in this instance.
Guest: Mthubanzi Mniki | Spokesperson at Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality continues to face one of the harshest droughts, with all five combined dam levels sitting at 16%. However, the Eastern Cape has not yet been declared a drought disaster area by Premier Oscar Mabuyane. A previous declaration has lapsed.
Mthubanzi Mniki is the spokesperson for Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan municipality.
Guest: Tsungai Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate
An additional stream of income can be a financial safety-blanket that help you weather the storm of whatever life throws at you. A great way to cover yourself would be to start your own side hustle. This would not only be a great way to earn extra income but it can also be the key to making ends meet, or even breaking free from your day job.
