Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TRY IT OUT: BED TIME YOGA

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Health: Practically ways to cut back on your sugar intake
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Hayley Daries - Dietitian
Today at 05:10
Higher Education Transformation Network, Solutions to SA's higher education funding crisis
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Orapeleng Matshediso - Deputy-Executive Director at Higher Education Transformation Network
Today at 05:46
Are South Africa's roads the most dangerous in the world?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Howard Dembovsky - Chairman at Justice Project SA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
SABS issues new standards for hand sanitisers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Lead Administrator at SABS (SA Bureau of Standards)
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : INSERT TOPIC
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Life behind bars
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lukas Muntingh
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Homemade erotic content boom seen during pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominic Ford - Founder and CEO at JustForFans
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Rodger Foster
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
UWC launches new law centre to help protect workers' rights in the digital era while also working from home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Paul Benjamin
Today at 10:45
SA most dangerous country to drive in
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Fish Hoek swimmers for Shark Spotters
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:15
Desai
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siraj Desai
Today at 12:23
SAPU PLEA FOR FAIR BAIL AND STATE PROTECTION FOR FOUR POLICE OFFICERS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Tightening laws that govern foreign security companies
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cyril Xaba
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Local
Latest Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 17 March 2021 8:53 PM
KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole. 17 March 2021 7:28 PM
KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole. 17 March 2021 7:28 PM
Politics
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
SANParks denies claims of missing money from Table Mountain National Park SANParks Managing Executive of Parks Property Mokoena says Kruger National Park is a R3 billion entity that provides 70% of fundin... 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
'Ramaphosa has power to suspend Mkhewbane amid inquiry - but he probably won't' President Cyril Ramaphosa could face a political and legal attack over a potential 'conflict of interest' if he suspends the Publi... 17 March 2021 1:04 PM
View all Politics
Business
Small apartments - big business If you can live in less than 30 sqm, this might be the home for you 17 March 2021 7:15 PM
Small apartments - big business If you can live in less than 30 sqm, this might be the home for you 17 March 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "All our products will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. "Most EV drivers won’t be impacted by load shedding." 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Lifestyle
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "All our products will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. "Most EV drivers won't be impacted by load shedding." 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers. 17 March 2021 12:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Sport
View all Sport
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers. 17 March 2021 12:39 PM
Entertainment
Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support' The former artistic director of The Fugard
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "All our products will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. "Most EV drivers won’t be impacted by load shedding." 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa' Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 17 March 2021 8:41 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TRY IT OUT: BED TIME YOGA

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TRY IT OUT: BED TIME YOGA

18 March 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

 Liezel van der Westhuizen, South Africa's resident fitness enthusiast, tries out various forms of sleep stretches to help you reach rest easier. Tune in to learn about the workout she tried before bedtime and why it rocks!


Salga responds to report on state of affairs of Gauteng municipalities

17 March 2021 5:51 AM

Guest: Thembi Nkadimeng | President  at South African Local Government Association                     (Salga)

 

Gauteng COGTA MEC Lebogang Maile released a report of the inquiry into the state of affairs of several Gauteng municipalities.The committee was appointed in 2019 to look into the province’s 11 municipalities based on financial governance, institutional capability and service delivery. South African Local Government Association (Salga) president Thembi Nkadimeng highlights some of the issues raised by the report. 

 

Finance: Ensuring that you don't outlive your life savings

17 March 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Certified Financial Planner at SugarCreak Wealth

 

It’s possible that you could live for another 30 years after you retire. How do you ensure that you will live out your golden years without having to worry about finances? The earlier you start planning for your retirement, the better. Certified Financial Planner, Gerald Mwandiambira, talks about the steps to take to build a solid retirement plan.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Should you be working-out before bedtime?

17 March 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Should you be working-out before bedtime? There are exercises you can do before bedtime, to ensure that you have a good night's sleep - did you know? Well, resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen delivers the best workout breakdowns, for simple exercises, to better get you that quality rest at bedtime. Tune in!

Oscar nominations 2021, includes My Octopus Teacher

16 March 2021 6:33 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie Critic

 

 

The nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced in Los Angeles on Monday. It's also the most diverse Oscars ever, with nine of the 20 acting nominees from ethnic minority backgrounds. And two women were nominated for best director - the first time more than one woman has been shortlisted for that prize in the awards' 93-year history. South African film My Octopus Teacher directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed got a nomination in the Documentary Feature category too. 

Mkhwebane competence report before parliament today

16 March 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

 

The National Assembly will on Tuesday decide whether to adopt the report of the independent panel that found prima facie evidence of incompetence against Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane. If the report is accepted, Parliament will set up a special ad hoc committee that will conduct a hearing and recommend appropriate actions. EWN Parliamentary Correspondent, Gaye Davis, details today's proceedings.  

Travel & Tourism: Repurposed hotel bed sheets providing school shirts for CT learners

16 March 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Danolene Johanessen | Founder at Royal Kidz |

 

Through a collaboration with Marriott International and non-profit organisation Royal Kidz about 320 children at Klipheuwel Primary school in Durbanville received new school shirts, jackets, shoes and socks most of which was made from repurposed hotel bed sheets. Marriott International and Royal Kidz have been working together over the past 18 months, handing over a total of 3 000 similar donations to date to schools in under-served communities. Danolene Johanessen is the  founder at Royal Kidz. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Unusual Tips on getting better sleep

16 March 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares some of the most unusual tips, when it comes to falling asleep, and how to get a good night's rest. Tune in for the best sleep tips to help you feel refreshed, so you can take your day on!

Thousands of learners still unplaced in the WC province

15 March 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape                             Education Department

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) revealed during a briefing to the standing committee on Education in the Western Cape legislature last week, that there were more than 6 500 unplaced learners as of March 8. Bronagh Hammond, director of communications at the Western Cape Education Department, discusses why so many students are still not placed. 

Property: Understanding proposed changes to the Sectional Title Act

15 March 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Auren Freitas dos Santos | Director  at The Community Schemes Advisory Inc

 

Parliament’s portfolio committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development called for written comment on the Sectional Titles Amendment Bill. The bill introduces a number of additional regulations which largely relate to the management and development of schemes including extensions and common property. Auren Freitas dos Santos is the director of The Community Schemes Advisory Inc. 

[UPDATE] Eskom pushes load shedding back up to Stage 2

Local

China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'

Business Local World

Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Russia recalls US envoy after Biden threatens 'killer' Putin

17 March 2021 8:49 PM

How the Political Party Funding Act will work

17 March 2021 7:41 PM

Eskom to ramp up load shedding to stage 2 from 9pm tonight

17 March 2021 6:45 PM

